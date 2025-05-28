Selena Gomez appears to be a pretty big basketball fan: Here she is at an NBA game in 2024 and more recently, here she is at a Boston Celtics/New York Knicks playoff game. Even while at a Beyoncé concert this past weekend, she made sure to keep tabs on the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers.

While at the show, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a POV photo from her vantage point inside a private suite, with the concert happening in front of her while watching a Knicks/Pacers game on her phone. She captioned the post, “Still got my eye on the game.”

As BuzzFeed notes, reactions online were mixed. One X user wrote, “all i’m gonna say is a true musician wouldn’t treat a beyoncé concert as background noise,” while another said, “she must be her own biggest enemy because imagine going to a beyonce concert sitting your ass way back there and watching baseball on your shitty phone AND being PROUD ENOUGH TO POST THAT.” Meanwhile, on Reddit, somebody noted, “I live in NYC and plenty of my friends who went to the Cowboy Carter show last night also had the game on their phones… I’m not a basketball fan but apparently it’s been a big deal.”