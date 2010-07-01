12:01 A.M.

At the very moment today’s Smack is being posted, odds are some NBA superstar — Amar’e Stoudemire, Paul Pierce, Dwyane Wade, maybe Mr. You Know Who — is hearing a knock on his front door, or taking a phone call from a front-office exec who sounds like a 14-year-old trying to be cool on the phone with the girl he’s crushing on. You want to hear a grown man’s voice crack? Listen in on one of these icebreaker free-agent phone calls … The first bomb in the Nets/Knicks battle for talent was dropped yesterday, when a giant billboard of Jay-Z and Mikhail Prokhorov began to appear on the side of a New York City building that just happens to face the offices at Madison Square Garden. (Thanks to our guy Jeff Chen for snapping the photo on his Blackberry. The billboard is supposed to be finished by this morning.) Even if the Knicks employees would rather stare at Jay and Mik than the gigantic “Ice Road Truckers” ad that was there before, that’s gotta sting a little. And going into the first day of free agency, it’s a constant reminder that the Nets have the first crack at wooing the guy everybody wants … Speaking of LeBron, we’ve got just about every angle of his free agency covered. Yesterday we broke down the pros and cons of each team ‘Bron is considering — the Bulls, Heat, Clippers, Knicks, Nets and Cavs — and gave our best guess at the respective odds of his signing with those teams … While they wait for LeBron, the Knicks are supposed to meet with Joe Johnson first, followed by Mike Miller. Yes, that Mike Miller. It might seem strange that South Dakota’s Finest wormed his way into the V.I.P. section, but remember this: Miller and LeBron are boys. Remember when Mike was wearing LeBron’s signature shoes even though his Wizards teammates were on their anti-LeBron campaign? In this case, his jump shot isn’t nearly as valuable as his friendship … As for Joe, he might be off the board before you know it. Word out of Atlanta is the Hawks are prepared to offer J.J. a six-year max deal, which no other team could (or would) match. Unless he just really wants to leave ATL, we think Johnson takes that offer … D-Wade and Chris Bosh are going to meet with New York on Friday, but the meeting will happen in Chicago, where Wade and Bosh’s agent keeps an office … One big surprise yesterday was the report that Richard Jefferson is opting out of his contract. RJ clearly wasn’t a good fit in San Antonio, but you had to assume he wouldn’t leave $15 million on the table, and would stick around thinking the Spurs have at least one more shot at a championship … The Spurs don’t have max-player money now, but they could at least get somebody solid with the wiggle room. Plus it’d be easier now to maybe pull off a sign-and-trade for a big name. How about Texas native Chris Bosh? The team could be his whenever Tim Duncan retires … Depending on who you listen to, the Cavs coaching search is over. Or not. Some reports say Brian Shaw and Byron Scott are still neck-and-neck, but then Scott’s agent has said Scott is not negotiating with the team, while Shaw’s agent said his client wasn’t in consideration anymore. The Cavs need to quit playing and hire somebody while the possibility of re-signing LeBron still exists. If they wait too long, the only guy who will want the job is Larry Eustachy … Meanwhile, ex-Cleveland GM Danny Ferry is believed to be out of the running for the Blazers’ GM vacancy. We’re guessing the words “Varejao” and “$50 million” must have come up in those conversations … We’re out like RJ …
LeBron’s the big one, fully unrestricted, and with his pick of six different teams that can offer him a maximum contract without resorting to sign-and-trade machinations. It’s not just that teams have been preparing for the last season or two to sign James this summer, it’s that teams have been preparing since he re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2006, shedding payroll weight and hoping their fans understood the loss of weight, along with the wait. He’s the biggest NBA free agent since the summer before Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, with the distinction that James (unlike Jordan in 1997) is quite available.
Where’s Denver gonna send Melo?
Denver already signed an extension for Melo.
all of this FAs can still change their minds until July 8, so isn’t any deal now still pretty much irrelevant?(maybe for us dans)
I think Wade is definitely staying
no offense but wade has been saying he intends to stay and help pat riley recruit since he couldn’t becuz it wulda been tampering…
but now pat is free as willy
as well as wade!
however, Wade seems less available, though he’s barely less potent than James. At times, Wade is this league’s best player, and he’s easily the best of this free-agent bunch with an actual ring to show for it. A Chicago native, Wade has shown little inclination toward heading there or anywhere else besides the team he’s been with since 2003, the Miami Heat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I can’t believe Jefferson, his value couldn’t be lower than right now. He could have worked hard on his corner threes in the offseason and showed he could adjust to any system instead he made a prima donna decision
It’s funny how some people think Wade is heading somewhere other than South Beach. Bosh will most likely join him there.
And, man, dudes are getting greedy! First Paul Pierce opts out of a contract the likes of which nobody will ever show him in this stage of his career, and now RJ is looking to double up too! What are these guys smoking???
Maybe the Spurs get Bosh for Parker and Blair, then make a run in the west again. Also, Melo has not signed anything, he was offered a max extension and is thinking about it and word is if he don’t sign the extension the Nuggets will look to trade him. I can only dream about a sign and trade of Pierce and picks for Melo! Come on Ainge get it done!
Some other big news is what is the reports that the Denver Nuggets are telling Carmelo Anthony to either sign a 3year 65mil extention or get traded…What disrespect is that if reports are true?Thats a major way to show your best player and the league the amount of stupidity that still exists where millions of dollars are flying
In the history of mankind, has there EVER been such hype about one man’s job??!!!
This is truly a global event (i’m writing this from Australia) and it making grown men behave like teenagers.
I mean Lebron must be a tad bit overwhelmed by all of whats going on- just for him. How much attention can one guy take before it’s too much???
Just having that billboard with Hov and Mik made for HIM would be a head spin.
It would be interesting to be close to Lebron during this time.
RJ opts in. Melo and Durant will both sign extensions this summer. Are there any new chris paul rumors? B.Scott got the cleveland job so can’t cleveland just trade half their roster for chris paul, resign lebron and go from there. Two of the best playmakers in the nba on one team would make a lot of players look better than they are.
And after more than four hours, the world still waits. Everyone thought there will at least be some news of verbal agreements between teams and some of the marquee free agents by this time.
I humbly suggest that we all just tune out the NBA for one week and get back to this whole thing on July 8 when players can formally sign.
Until then, let us just wait for these players to really make up their minds. They are now acting like a bunch of Juliets who are giving their Romeos a hard time before professing their unconditional love.
we’ve been talking about this moment for what, 4 years now? finally its here. hope there’ll be some big changes and we have a new NBA landscape after this. Let’s go!!!!
RJ opting out is the best news in 2 years. Spurs must have cut him a check on the DL to do that
I’m praying for a sign and trade for bosh or Amar’e and a package including Jamison….Bron take the money…and did anyone catch the retardation on ESPN…they completely neglect the Bird Clause and that teams can go over the cap to sign their FAs…but only after they sign someone else…random dudes that will play for the Heat this year…Chris Quinn….DJ Mbenga…Kolby Karl….Tajuan Porter…Gerald Green…I really hope they get desperate and give Rod Benson a call…Damion Wilkins….they might even have to break off some nickels for Mark Madsen, they have TWO PLAYERS signed, and are talking about selling Beasely off….they’ll only be able to sign broken bodies, but maybe, just maybe they can get Ryan Gomes to come play glue guy for the vets minimum….maybe….I’m out like Richard “if he refuses the vet’s minimum, he’ll be broke selling cars like sprewell” Jefferson ever making FIT-TEEN MILL ever again in his life…
@sans — Nice Pacific NW shout-out with Tajuan Porter. I’m thinking Miami is gonna have to sign Mike Jensen, Doug Wrenn, Jeff Varem and Bryce Taylor to fill out the roster.
“And starting at center for yooooooooour Miami Heat, from Duke University, Brian Zooooooooooubek”
When did Chris Brousard turn into Stephen A Smith?
Love the billboard.
Why would it be the Cavs problem they can’t get a coach to commit, what coach in his right mind would ink a deal unless he knew Lebron was coming back.
That is why this Byron Scott move is interesting, notice that they are still working out the details.
I’m stating it here and now, Lebron stays in Ctown, got that from a source that works for a source that knows a source’s best friend.
