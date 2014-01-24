When you are playing basketball, there is always that time when you catch yourself imitating a move one of your favorite players did. I can remember when I was younger trying to imitate Jamal Crawford‘s shake-n-bake move, a move he usually pulls off on a fast break when he will dribble the ball behind his back and bring it back around as fast as he can, losing his defender. Let’s just say it did not work out for me (reason No. 76 why I am a writer).

The NBA is full of players that have transcended the game with moves they patented and made their own. Signature moves are all about efficiency, creativity and style. Below are the 20 best signature moves in NBA history.

20. Tracy McGrady – off-the-backboard dunk

When T-Mac first pulled off this move during a preseason game in Boston during his first year in Orlando, he caught everyone off guard. Then he took it worldwide during the 2002 NBA All-Star Game. He continued doing it a couple more times in All-Star Games and regular season games.

19. LeBron – chase-down block

When a player is on a fast break against Miami — and Cleveland before that — they could never expect a 6-8 forward, as fast as anyone else in the league, to come out of nowhere to block their shot. LeBron has made it a signature and offensive players have to now think twice about casually coasting to the hoop.

18. Tony Parker – floater

Tony Parker never gets the respect he deserves. He stands only 6-2 but consistently ranks with the best in the league in points in the paint. One of the reasons is because of his beautiful tear-drop.