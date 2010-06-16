2006 NBA Draft Redux: Adam Morrison vs. Shelden Williams

June 28, 2006. The Theatre at Madison Square Garden was brimming with anticipation as a fresh crop of NBA hopefuls filled the Green Room. With only college highlights to judge, it was anyone’s guess who was going to be the Next Big Thing or the Next Big Bust. And almost four years later, two of those top five picks in the Draft – Adam Morrison and Shelden Williams – have found their way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, their careers haven’t gone quite as expected.
Let’s start with Adam Morrison. With career averages of 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, Morrison’s explosive scoring in the college ranks never quite translated to the pros. For a guy that was the first player picked by Michael Jordan in Charlotte, his short tenure with the Bobcats was to say the least, uneventful. After missing the entire 2007-08 season, the best part of his trade to L.A. last season was that he brought Shannon Brown along with him.
When you’re talking about Shelden Williams, the amount of teams he’s played on rivals that of a 10-year NBA veteran. After starting with the Hawks, Williams has also played for the Kings and Timberwolves before landing with the Celtics this past offseason. With career averages of 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, Williams never brought the rebounding and scoring presence that everyone though he would out of college.
On Thursday, the two former Top 5 picks will be in the building for Game 7, but only one of them will likely see any time. With Kendrick Perkins most likely shelved for the game, Williams might see some minutes. But after last night’s performance – 14 minutes, 0 points, 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers and 2 fouls – Rasheed Wallace might take any minutes coming his way. As for Morrison, the big news for him during the Finals has been whether or not he’s even been on the active roster.
What do you think? Whose career has been more of a bust? Is there any hope for either player?
I’d say Shelden Williams. I remember him not getting playing time due to weight, conditioning, and effort concerns. Adam got the Darko Milicic treatment for the most part. Other than Summer League games, he doesn’t get put in and then he gets labelled a bust. He also lost a season due to that ACL injury.
I think Morrison will eventually get some sort of PT. He’s tall and somewhat versatile, and i can see how some teams might be able to use him if he develops. Shelden on the other hand? I’m just surprised dude is still in the League and not playing for some European team with a weird ass name and ugly pink coloured jerseys.
How tall is Shelden, really? He looks like he’s smaller than PP when he’s out there.
Adam got hurt so thats the bug reason he has kind of been a bust. At least his first season he averaged 11ppg 3rpg and 2apg. Then he blew out his ALC real bad and never mentally recovered. He is afraid to drive in or do anything other loop up threes. Williams only averaged 5ppg and 5rpg his first couple of seasons but at least he is consistent. Williams was more a role player and Morrison was suppossed to be a star. So even though I like Adam he is the bigger bust. But hopefully he willl get back into his game and be ablet to help whatever team he lands on cause I dont think the lakers will keep him after this season.
Morrison has a ring…nuff said
@The Other AJ:
lolz true true
this article is hilarious…it seems to me there’s no hope for either player. I could still see Shelden playing himself into a consistent backup role for some team though. But there really is little to no hope for either player.
“Unfortunately, their careers haven’t gone quite as expected.”
Um, unless you’re one of their relatives, Bill Simmons (with regards to AM-MO), Billy Knight, or Michael Jordan, I’m not real sure that’s the case. Who expected anything out of either one of these dudes?
Neither has the athleticism or skill to do anything in the league. Morrison might be the bigger bust as not everybody thought he’d be terrible and he ended having one of the worst PERs and effective shooting percentages (even before he got hurt). That said, Williams might not even be the best baller in his marriage.
Doog,
Williams is definetly not the best baller in his marriage. The highlight of this guys life is that he is married to the lovely and talented Candace Parker (and maybe the hilarious picture of him and, I think its Griffey, on the Simpsons ). His brother in law is a better player than he is.
Ammo had a decent rookie year, the ACL was bad and never recovered.
Both are solid 13th men. That will be their entire NBA careers, only getting time when someone gets hurt or foul trouble.
Hey, they were high draft picks, so they got a little dough out of it.
I know there’s going to be a winner on Thursday night, but we’re all losers for having to witness these two underachieve since coming out of college.
Shelden is terrible. He should only get minutes tomorrow night if the C-s are either up 30 or down 30. What a disgrace. He really does play like he couldn’t care less and / or is afraid of the contact. So henceforth he SHOULD be known as “Mr. Candance Parker.”
I can do nothing but envy and be jealous of these two guys…they both have 7 figure bank accounts and really haven’t had to do too much to earn it. Don’t get me wrong, if I was going to be on an NBA team, I’d love to have the chance to prove myself, but fuck…their lives have been 100x better than the average joe’s…
I was looking up NBA salaries the other day, and noticed that Morrison pulled down more money than KEVIN DURANT this year… That’s all that needs to be said about this topic.
If the entire draft was populated with subpar players, can you really consider a specific player a bust?
Sheldon Williams has shown some potential. He has the chance of a lifetime to step up now and help fill Perkins’ spot for Thursday game.