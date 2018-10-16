2018-19 Oklahoma City Thunder Preview: Running It Back

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 48-34 (4th in the Western Conference)

Players Added: Dennis Schröder (trade), Nerlens Noel (free agency), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (trade), Hamidou Diallo (draft), Abdel Nader (trade)

Players Lost: Carmelo Anthony (trade), Nick Collison (retirement), Corey Brewer (free agency), Kyle Singler (waived), Josh Huestis (free agency), Dakari Johnson (free agency)

Projected Team MVP: Russell Westbrook

Paul George re-signing in Oklahoma City was huge in keeping expectations high for the Thunder and, most likely, keeping their postseason streak alive and well for the foreseeable future. However, this team is still Russell Westbrook’s team, and George is well aware of that — it’s part of the reason he stayed.

The Thunder go as Westbrook goes, to an extent, and when he’s at his best, they’re as tough an out as any team in the league. The question this year is whether they can form a more consistent identity on offense instead of reverting back to “Russ being Russ” when things get tight. That works sometimes, but the George and Westbrook era will be a much more fruitful venture if there’s a system in place to take advantage of both players’ skill sets. Perhaps the departure of Carmelo Anthony will help in that, but in any case, this is the top priority for Billy Donovan this offseason on the offensive end.