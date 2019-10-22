The Dime Staff Previews The 2019-20 Western Conference

The 2019-20 NBA season begins on Tuesday, and to get you ready for what has the potential to be a chaotic year, Dime’s staff came together for a series of roundtables to preview the campaign. Today, we take a look at the Western Conference.

Previous roundtables: 2019-20 Eastern Conference preview.

Which team finishes with the best record in the Western Conference?

Christian Rivas: I may be overvaluing continuity here, but the Nuggets were built to be successful regular season team and have the potential to be even more.

Nekias Duncan: I’m going to roll with the Rockets. They have some half-court issues to work out before the playoffs, but Moreyball should rack up plenty of regular season wins.

Konata Edwards: Denver, it feels like they’re deep and built for regular season ball.

Chris Barnewall: The Clippers are going to blitz the regular season in an entertaining but terrifying way.

Jamie Cooper: I’ll say the Utah Jazz come out of left field and surprise us all. With respect to Ricky Rubio, they got a major upgraded at point with Mike Conley, who’s just as good a defender but also a reliable outside threat. They’ve had the best defense in the league the past two seasons, and I think now is the time they put it all together (in the regular season, at least).