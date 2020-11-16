The 2020 NBA Player Option Tracker

The condensed NBA offseason has officially begun, with trades able to be made official on Monday at 12 p.m. ET — the biggest thus far being Dennis Schröder being traded to the Lakers for Danny Green and the 28th overall pick (with the potential for it to grow to a three-team deal as OKC may look to move Green). While free agency’s moratorium period won’t begin until Friday, there are some key decisions being made by players who have to determine whether they are picking up player options for 2020-21 or entering the free agent market.

There are a number of high profile players who have such decisions, and while declining a player option isn’t an indication someone is planning on leaving their current team — see: Davis, Anthony — it does open up the opportunity for other teams to get involved. With a free agency class that is light on star talent, the player option group has the chance to beef up this class and make it a bit more intriguing.

As such, here we will provide rolling updates as reports emerge regarding these player option decisions, starting with the ones we already know from Sunday and Monday.

Anthony Davis, LAL ($28.7 million): Opt out

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is officially declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LAL ($8.5 million): Opt out

Lakers starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his 2020-21 player option and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. He’s expected to have several suitors at start of free agency — and teams are under impression he’s open to offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Wesley Matthews, MIL ($2.7 million): Opt out

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews will decline his $2.7M player option for the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Rajon Rondo, LAL ($2.6 million): Opt out

Sources: Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for $2.6 million with the Lakers to become a free agent. Rondo will have teams after him, including the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 16, 2020

Evan Fournier, ORL ($17 million): Pick up

Magic’s Evan Fournier will exercise his $17M player option for the 2020-21 season on Monday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Nicolas Batum, CHA ($27.1 million): Pick up

Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum will exercise his $27.13M player option for the 2020-21 season on Monday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Otto Porter Jr., CHI ($28.4 million): Pick up

Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. is opting into his $28.4 million player option for the 2020-21 season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

Mario Hezonja, POR ($1.8 million): Opt in

Portland Trail Blazers guard Mario Hezonja will exercise his $1.98 million player option for the 2021-22 season, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 16, 2020

DeMar DeRozan, SAS ($27.8 million): Opt in

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan has informed the franchise that he is opting into his $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

TBD

Gordon Hayward, BOS ($31.9 million)

Andre Drummond, CLE ($25.4 million)

Tim Hardaway Jr., DAL ($17.7 million)

James Johnson, MIN ($14.4 million)

Kelly Olynyk, MIA ($12.5 million)

Jerami Grant, DEN ($9.1 million)

Jabari Parker, SAC ($6.5 million)

Rodney Hood, POR ($5.8 million)

Enes Kanter, BOS ($4.8 million)

JaMychal Green, LAC ($4.8 million)

Avery Bradley, LAL ($4.8 million)

Robin Lopez, MIL ($4.8 million)

JaVale McGee, LAL ($4.1 million)

Stanley Johnson, TOR ($3.7 million)

Willie Cauley-Stein, DAL ($2.2 million)

Mike Muscala, OKC ($2.1 million)

James Ennis, ORL ($2 million)