Getty Image
DimeMag

The 2020 NBA Player Option Tracker

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The condensed NBA offseason has officially begun, with trades able to be made official on Monday at 12 p.m. ET — the biggest thus far being Dennis Schröder being traded to the Lakers for Danny Green and the 28th overall pick (with the potential for it to grow to a three-team deal as OKC may look to move Green). While free agency’s moratorium period won’t begin until Friday, there are some key decisions being made by players who have to determine whether they are picking up player options for 2020-21 or entering the free agent market.

There are a number of high profile players who have such decisions, and while declining a player option isn’t an indication someone is planning on leaving their current team — see: Davis, Anthony — it does open up the opportunity for other teams to get involved. With a free agency class that is light on star talent, the player option group has the chance to beef up this class and make it a bit more intriguing.

As such, here we will provide rolling updates as reports emerge regarding these player option decisions, starting with the ones we already know from Sunday and Monday.

Anthony Davis, LAL ($28.7 million): Opt out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LAL ($8.5 million): Opt out

Wesley Matthews, MIL ($2.7 million): Opt out

Rajon Rondo, LAL ($2.6 million): Opt out

Evan Fournier, ORL ($17 million): Pick up

Nicolas Batum, CHA ($27.1 million): Pick up

Otto Porter Jr., CHI ($28.4 million): Pick up

Mario Hezonja, POR ($1.8 million): Opt in

DeMar DeRozan, SAS ($27.8 million): Opt in

TBD

Gordon Hayward, BOS ($31.9 million)
Andre Drummond, CLE ($25.4 million)
Tim Hardaway Jr., DAL ($17.7 million)
James Johnson, MIN ($14.4 million)
Kelly Olynyk, MIA ($12.5 million)
Jerami Grant, DEN ($9.1 million)
Jabari Parker, SAC ($6.5 million)
Rodney Hood, POR ($5.8 million)
Enes Kanter, BOS ($4.8 million)
JaMychal Green, LAC ($4.8 million)
Avery Bradley, LAL ($4.8 million)
Robin Lopez, MIL ($4.8 million)
JaVale McGee, LAL ($4.1 million)
Stanley Johnson, TOR ($3.7 million)
Willie Cauley-Stein, DAL ($2.2 million)
Mike Muscala, OKC ($2.1 million)
James Ennis, ORL ($2 million)

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×