The 20 Best NBA Free Agents For 2020

The free agent class of 2020 is a much different looking one than we had last summer when the league saw a number of stars change teams both through free agency and by way of trades. This offseason sees few bonafide stars available and the best players seem very likely to stay put, but there are plenty of good players on the market that could make for some intriguing upgrades for squads looking to vault into the conversation of playoff contenders. Beyond the lack of top-end talent, there aren’t a lot of teams with significant cap space this offseason (even with the cap staying steady at $109 million), which further mutes the excitement for this crop of free agents as most all of the top teams will be shuffling around to do work on the margins with minimum contracts and filling exceptions, while the few teams with space are those currently well outside the contender circle. As such, expect to hear sign-and-trade chatter — it’s already begun with some like Davis Bertans — as teams look to get creative to upgrade their talent. There’s also a hefty crop of players with player options that could really boost this class’ appeal, but until they opt out we are choosing to leave them off of this list, given the expectation with the financial uncertainty of the league right now is for those players to pick up their player options. That list includes DeMar DeRozan, Gordon Hayward, Tim Hardaway Jr., Andre Drummond, Evan Fournier, Otto Porter Jr., and Jerami Grant, all of whom would immediately be coveted targets this offseason should they choose to hit the market. For now, we’ll move on with the unrestricted and restricted free agents, looking at the 20 players that top this year’s class that will be available on November 20. 1. Anthony Davis (UFA, Lakers): Davis is going to stick in L.A. barring something completely unforeseen, but he’s technically a free agent until pen hits paper and if he were to choose to shockingly move, it’s the one chance for a seismic shift of power in the league this offseason. That won’t happen and he’ll be back with LeBron to chase back-to-back titles in 2021. 2. Brandon Ingram (RFA, Pelicans): Given he’s a restricted free agent, it’d be a stunner to see the All-Star forward who flourished in New Orleans be allowed to go elsewhere this offseason. He should get a look at max money and the Pelicans will almost assuredly bring him back as a centerpiece of their young core alongside Zion Williamson. 3. Fred VanVleet (UFA, Raptors): Finally, the first real interesting player to watch when free agency opens later this month. VanVleet exists on that near All-Star level and will be looking to get paid as such. Whether Toronto is willing to do that remains to be seen, and if not he could have suitors like the Detroit Pistons who are very much in need of a point guard and are one of a few teams with significant cap space. 4. Danilo Gallinari (UFA, Thunder): Gallinari was terrific for the pleasantly surprising Thunder last season and he seems ready to move on to a contender. He’s said this offseason he will prioritize winning over another monster contract, but that, of course, has to be within reason. He’s an elite wing scorer in the NBA and that’s a skill that’s always in demand, so he’ll have plenty of teams calling on him, we’ll just have to see what kind of discount he’s actually willing to hand out to chase a title or if someone else will make an offer he can’t refuse.

5. Davis Bertans (UFA, Wizards): Bertans may be the most coveted free agent this year based on the number of teams that will express interest and the price tag he’s likely going to be available at. Make no mistake, the sharpshooter is going to cash in on his incredible 2019-20 campaign, but he seems like one of the most attainable players this year and there’s already the aforementioned sign-and-trade buzz happening as contenders drool over the prospects of adding one of the league’s best three-point shooters. 6. Bogdan Bogdanovic (RFA, Kings): The Kings are in a very interesting spot this summer as they could see both of their young shooting guards push to move elsewhere. Buddy Hield has made his position clear in hoping for a trade and Bogdanovic clearly thinks he’s worth more than what the Kings have been willing to offer in extension talks. We’ll see what the market says about the young wing, but if a team is willing to splurge a bit and put up a big offer, Sacramento may very well let him walk. 7. Montrezl Harrell (UFA, Clippers): Your guess on Harrell’s market is as good as mine. The Sixth Man of the Year seemed destined to cash in big time this offseason until the playoffs rolled around and he was, at times, unplayable in the Nuggets series. Teams will have to figure out whether that’s because he’s just not a 16-game player or if that had more to do with the real-life circumstances that kept him away from the Bubble right up until the postseason. In any case, Harrell’s a fascinating player to watch this offseason to see who is willing to pay him and how much they’re willing to give him. 8. Goran Dragic (UFA, Heat): Miami will surely want the veteran point guard back on the roster for next season after what he did for them in the playoffs, but they have also made it their stated goal to have max cap space in 2021 to make a run at some of the stars that could come available then. That means if another team is willing to pony up a long-term deal for Dragic, he might have to move on from Miami and his buddy Jimmy Butler. 9. Joe Harris (UFA, Nets): Brooklyn has a ton of decisions to make this offseason as they look to position their roster for a run at the East crown now that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will both be healthy and back on the court. The first of those is whether they want to bring back their sharpshooting wing who would certainly fit well between Irving and Durant as a floor-spacer. Shooting is always in demand so he’ll have other suitors, but the Nets can likely give him more money than other contenders if they want. What they do with Harris will likely tell us what they plan to do with the rest of their guards and wings as they have a bit of a logjam with the likes of Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Caris LeVert, with Dinwiddie possibly available on the trade market. 10. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UFA, Lakers): KCP made himself some money in the conference finals and NBA Finals as he was, oftentimes, the third best player on the floor for the Lakers. L.A. will surely be looking to keep him and it’s a good chance he sticks around with LeBron and company, but like the last time he hit the market, there will be others that make impressive offers to try and pry him away for his abilities as a shooter and defender. 11. Jae Crowder (UFA, Heat): Like KCP, Crowder made himself some money with his playoff performances for Miami as he shot the ball very well (something he did last time he was in a contract year as well) and his defensive reputation precedes itself. I think the difference in his shooting from Memphis to Miami further proved the importance of fit for Crowder, which is something he and prospective teams will have to keep in mind. 12. Christian Wood (UFA, Pistons): The 24-year-old big man finally got an opportunity for regular minutes in Detroit and is set to cash in on that big time. Wood was one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, as he stepped up in a major way for the injured Blake Griffin. Detroit, as mentioned earlier, has ample cap space but might chase a guard like VanVleet and Wood will be the best young big man on the market and should have some serious interest.