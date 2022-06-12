Small Screens: ‘NBA Finals’ Game 4 Review

Confrontation, family ties, and what is beginning to feel like a never-ending game of cat and mouse continued in ‘Game 4’ of NBA Finals.

Co-director Ime Udoka is new to this kind of Adam Silver production, but the director he’s sharing the stage with, Steve Kerr, isn’t, and Kerr paired with Silver have been known for their drawn out series in the past. This is not to knock the pacing of Finals in its entirety, because there has been some interesting off-beat action unfolding, only to point out that the major quibble with Conference Finals and Playoffs before it was that much of the action felt lopsided and entirely too fast. For Finals to swing so far in the opposite direction is clearly a nod to viewers but what have thus far saved it from being a slog are the more interesting storylines and conflicts that have been given the time and space to develop.

In ‘Game 4’ the most notable POV shift was to the series celebrated hero, Steph Curry (Steph Curry) who, after a slow burn build-up that was handled deftly by Kerr, erupted in this episode. Steph Curry stepped out into the ‘Celtics’ headquarters literally screaming. He shouted at the crowd, still decked out in costumes of green that resembled all the hues in an early summer forest, after heaving back-to-back “threes” through that brooding, inanimate apparatus both groups have shown episode after episode they are striving to protect.

Steph Curry has been a character, up to now, that appeared to be content to carry the star protagonist’s burden without drawing the same kind of attention to himself that his co-stars have been, and Finals has done a decent job in getting us to think it hadn’t been wearing on him at all. It may be the kind of accelerated bildungsroman Silver has given us before, to varying degrees of success — I think of Aaron Gordon (Aaron Gordon) in NBA All-Star Chicago: Dunk Contest and the way that character aged before our very eyes over the span of 20 or so tense, self-aware minutes, akin to the antagonist in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’s misplace choice in drinking chalice — but carried in the quiet, watchful performance of Steph Curry, his sudden bombast in ‘Game 4’ is believable.

We watch him make eye contact with a raving, green garbed man in the middle distance and we understand immediately that he has carried this series out of pride and, to a degree, a personal fixation on routine and that he is tired. Tired of being the failsafe, the good-natured workaholic, “old reliable”, and while that burden is a choice he understands, he won’t be bullied by a stadium’s worth of adults who pay solemn allegiance to a leprechaun.

Incensed, he flung the symbolic orange orb of human folly through the circle of protection 43 times.

This energy was picked up by actor-director, Steve Kerr, who barreled onto the parquet living room floor set of the ‘Celtics’ home demanding an act of “travel” had been committed. As an aside, it’s been very well-done by Finals’ writers to implement language and terminology unique to this universe so fluidly, without any clunky explainers.

“The heart on that man is incredible,” Klay Thompson (Klay Thompson) later said of his co-star, in a post-episode production that can still be counted as a cinematic extension of Finals, “The things he does, we kind of take for granted at times, to go out there and put us on his back. We’ve got to help him out on Monday.”