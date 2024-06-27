The 2024 NBA Draft Class Broke Down Their Draft Night Fits

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday night. While this is the first year the league decided to break things up into two rounds, the very top prospects in this year’s class made their way to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see who will hear Adam Silver read their names to the basketball watching world.

While we will have to wait and see when guys are going to go in the draft, we got a glimpse at what the players in attendance are wearing to the biggest day of their lives. And for some of the players, the NBA gave them a chance to break down their fits on the official NBA Draft Twitter account. Alex Sarr, the French big man who is expected to hear his name called early, appeared on ESPN’s red carpet special and walked the crew through what he had on.

Alex Sarr breaks down his Draft day fit 🤩 The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Zakmv19Qm4 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

Duke big man Kyle Filipowski talked up the “gold accents” on his suit, while G League Ignite wing loved some of the jewelry he wore, saying “I don’t wanna be basic for the draft.”

It's the details in Kyle Filipowski's fit 🏆🌹👟 The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/KlKOzF9nyr — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

Ron Holland gives the rundown of his Draft day fit 🗣️ The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/qHA93hZ1Tu — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

Stephon Castle also loved the chain he had on, but hinted that he has something special inside the suit.

Stephon Castle shares his favorite details about his Draft fit 💎🤩 The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/oC8A06v2bj — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, who has a keen eye for fashion, pulled up to the Draft in a suit he helped design himself.

Rob Dillingham is ready to shine in the suit he helped design ✨ pic.twitter.com/gXIA1IqLj5 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

Filipowski’s college teammate, sharpshooting guard Jared McCain, loved how “colorful” his jewelry is, particularly against a “plain, simple black fit.”

Jared McCain gives the details of his Draft day fit 💍👞 The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/XQCAmKrbMK — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

And for Tristan da Silva, a forward from Colorado, getting to pay homage to his heritage on the inside of his suit was his favorite part.

Tristan da Silva repping his heritage tonight 🙌 🇩🇪 x 🇧🇷 The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/hIPnbZSslO — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 26, 2024

The first round of the draft beginds at 8 p.m. EST, where all of these young men will learn where they’ll continue their NBA careers — and look sharp doing it.