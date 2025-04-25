The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Flo Milli, Megan Thee Stallion, and Young Thug. The Best New Hip-Hop This Week column returns after a very crowded April 18 release week that included standout releases from Mozzy, Westside Gunn, and Wiz Khalifa; apologies if you came around looking for a few words from yours truly, but I was on a long-overdue vacation. But it’s back to regularly scheduled programming this week, with Megan Thee Stallion dropping her new single “Whenever“: Young Thug regaining his stride with “Money On Money” featuring Future: Flo Milli celebrating her baby’s birth with the T-Pain-assisted “Gripper“: And Russ looking like a victim of his own success with “Pent Up In A Penthouse.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 25, 2025.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Bbymutha — Left4dead: The Triplets The Chattanooga fixture has been as consistent as clockwork with her recent discography, dropping her latest collection of 13 tracks right on time. Brash, trash-talking trap sound should be welcome to fans of her Tennessee country folk like Three 6 Mafia, with swaggering lyrics focused on Brit’s unwavering self-esteem.

Bishop Nehru — Trapbap Contrary to what its title might lead you to expect, the New York native’s latest calls to mind the loopy digital soul of Detroit’s finest, J Dilla, than either of the subgenres suggested. Fortunately, he sounds like he’s having a blast rhyming over the chunky, clunky, off-kilter kicks and distorted soul samples. Ray Vaughn — The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu Top Dawg’s long been a bastion of promising talent; after Doechii arrived with a bang last year, Ray Vaughn offers another captivating debut from the label’s post-Kendrick roster. Dollar Menu details Vaughn’s roughshod Long Beach upbringing with scarred introspection, unfettered bravado, and a clear-eyed artistic vision that portends great things for Ray’s future.

Tobi Lou — Baggy Weather The Chi-town sunbeam returns with the follow-up to 2023’s Perish Blue in the form of the official version of that year’s EP, Baggy Weather (Mini Version). Showcasing another cool side effect of being independent, Tobi fleshes out the ideas from that year’s project with even more musicality, thoughtful expansions of those sketches with new lyrics, and of course, all-new tracks. Wu-Tang & Mathematics — Black Samson The Bastard Swordsman Math produces the latest project featuring the full Clan, a full-throated homage to the group’s best works (think 36 Chambers or “Triumph”). Despite the members’ old-school sensibilities, and the throwback leanings of Mathematics’ beat making, it never sounds crusty or staid — and besides, who doesn’t love a family reunion? Considering everything this group’s been through, it’s cool just to see them still willing to team up to put on a good, ol’ rap showcase.

Singles/Videos Belly Gang Kushington — “U Need 2 Leave” With representation from LVRN and a new project, The Streets Is Yours, out today, this Atlanta upstart is making a strong a case for being the hottest new rap voice from the city. Here’s the release day focus track, which presents a microcosm of his impactful rap style and subtly wicked sense of humor.