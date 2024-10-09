The 2024 WNBA Finals TV Schedule For Lynx-Liberty

The 2024 WNBA Finals will feature the two best teams in the league during the regular season, as the 1-seed New York Liberty will face the 2-seed Minnesota Lynx in what figures to be a fantastic series. The Liberty are in the Finals for the second straight season, and avenged last year’s Finals loss to the Aces in the semis to get here. The Lynx, meanwhile, took down the Sun in the semis behind a phenomenal series from Napheesa Collier, as the MVP runner-up and DPOY continues her career-year with designs on winning a championship.

Both teams excel on both ends of the floor, led by their star bigs in Collier and Breanna Stewart, and mirror each other in some fascinating ways. They are first and second in opposing field goal percentage allowed this season, indicating their tremendous ability to force opponents into tough shots and their ability to contest all over the floor. On offense, the Lynx were the best three-point shooting team in the league, while the Liberty took the most threes in the W this season. This series will come down to which team can most consistently create good offense against the best defenses in the league, and watching the cat and mouse game on both sides will be exceptionally fun to watch.

The best-of-5 Finals will begin on Thursday night (10/10) in New York, and run through October 20 if it goes the distance, with all five games being played on ESPN or ABC.