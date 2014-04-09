The 25 Best Dunks In The NBA This Season

As the NBA regular season winds down, it’s time to reflect on the moments that got our hearts racing and made us jump out of our seats. I’m talking, of course, about the best dunks to take place during the year. Not including alley-oops or putback slams, this list of the top 25 dunks of the 2013-14 season purely features the traditional dunk, ranging from vicious poster slams to feats of finesse and hang time.

You’ll find the usual suspects peppered throughout, but don’t expect an incredible posterization of a hapless defender to take the top spot. This year–on top of a bevy of dunk faces–also featured a few dunk contest-worthy slams in the open court that probably would have won the contest.

We take a look at 25 of the most scintillating slams, as well as who comes away with the dunk of the year, barring someone doesn’t do something incredible over the final week of play.

25. DeMar DeRozan dunks on Joakim Noah

It’s not every day you see someone get the best of Joakim Noah on the defensive end of the floor, where he could likely win an award for the league’s best defender, but he was upended in this instance by DeMar DeRozan.

The high-flyer out of Toronto has his team in the playoffs, and now on this season’s edition of the dunks of the year. However, if you’ll remember back to one fateful night in Denver, you’ll know DeRozan isn’t the only Raptor on this list.

24. Dwight Howard dunks on Jermaine O’Neal

It’s tough for a center to make this list, because of how many dunks they have over the top of their defenders, but we’ll make an exception for this intense throwdown by Dwight Howard over the top of Jermaine O’Neal.

23. Tony Wroten dunks over Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have much to celebrate this year, but they do have this poster dunk by Tony Wroten, who had a solid season after being a non-factor with Memphis last year, over the top of Charlotte’s athletic small forward, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

22. LeBron James dunks on Paul Millsap

This dunk, featuring LeBron James slamming over the top of Paul Millsap, who unwisely tried to draw a charge, is great on its own, but it’s the subtle details that really make it.

The transformation of LeBron’s expression from “YEAH, HOW’D THAT TASTE, MILLSAP?” to “OH, RIGHT, WE’RE STILL LOSING” is priceless.