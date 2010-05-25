3 Things the Houston Rockets Have To Do This Summer

It seems like forever ago, but the Rockets still hold the distinction of giving the reigning NBA champion Lakers their toughest playoff battle of the last two years. After pushing Kobe to just his third Game 7 of the last decade (’02, ’06, ’09), however, the Rockets essentially lost their top three players this season and wound up in the Lottery.
And yet, Houston has plenty of reasons to be optimistic. In a season of turnover and turmoil — where Yao Ming missed all 82 following foot surgery, Ron Artest left in free agency, T-Mac played a handful of games before a deadline trade, and fan favorite/future building block Carl Landry was also traded — the Rockets cultivated a new, younger core and still finished above .500 in the West. How can they get back to the playoffs in 2011?
1. Put Yao Ming in a bubble
Whatever it takes, just get Yao to the season opener on his own two feet. Houston is a playoff team with a 7-foot-6 guy in the lineup; if that guy can slap up 20 points, 10 boards and 2 blocks a night and make it through the regular season, Houston can win a round or two with Yao, Aaron Brooks, Kevin Martin, Shane Battier, Trevor Ariza, Luis Scola and Rick Adelman. At the same time, the Rockets need to make contingency plans in case Yao doesn’t hold up. They have the 14th pick in an NBA Draft deep at the center position; and if Houston wants to swing for the fences, they can explore a sign-and-trade for Chris Bosh or Amar’e Stoudemire.
2. Re-sign Luis Scola and Kyle Lowry
Scola is an unrestricted free agent in line for a raise over the $3.3 million he made this season. Lowry is a restricted FA with a $2.9M qualifying offer. The Rockets don’t have much cap room, but if possible (and barring the acquisition of an All-Star PF), they have to keep those two in town. Scola’s ability to run the floor and play bigger than 6-9 allows the Rockets to go small and play fast; he’s similar to what Amar’e is for the Suns when he plays center. Lowry as a backup PG is only a marginal drop-off from Brooks and keeps the second unit moving at a sprint.
3. Force a Kevin Martin/Trevor Ariza friendship
Get them Houston Astros season tickets, lock them in a gym together, enter them into the 2-on-2 For Brotherhood tourney … just get them hanging out if they’re not already close. Ariza needs to learn to create his own shot, and while he didn’t seem to absorb much under Kobe’s wing, K-Mart2 is one of the League’s most underrated one-on-one scorers and a student of the game. And just like Kobe, Martin has the work ethic of a monk and is constantly looking to add new moves to his repertoire. If Ariza incorporates just a couple of them, he’ll be a better player next season.
Sorry for being off topic, but it looks like the Nets will be the first dumbass team to show interest in Mike Brown.
I think Houston will make the playoffs next year.
….. and i didn’t know Nate played football, should’ve did 5 seconds of research. i got moded, my bad.
I forgot all about the Rockets this season…
I think they’re one swingman away from making some real noise, only reason I say that, is because Ariza is a perpetual role player…if they can sign a capable scoring SF or backup SG, then they’re over that hump IMO…
A quality backup C, resign Scola (not really sold on Lowry), and pick up another scoring piece and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the West Finals…at least…
Regarding the the Ariza/Martin collaboration, it would be great if Martin picked up on some of Trevor’s defensive tenacity.
Lowry was a big-time difference maker for them this season and one of the reasons why the Rox had one of the more underrated benches in the league. And, when he was out for 2-3 wks with injuries, the second unit flat out didn’t get it done. I think resigning him is a must.
I love AB but I’m inclined to sell high on him. His stock might not be higher than it is right now.
Lowry and Scola need to be resigned. A must!
Scola did not make 3.3 last year did he? I thought he made less. Didn’t they sign him to a deal similar to a 2nd rounder’s money?
Houston is loaded with wings, I love Scola, but they need an athletic 4 if they are to play Yao. I would think they keep the 14th pick at hope a 4 man falls to them. But they might take a center if one falls to them like that white dude Cole Alrich(?) or Greg Monroe.
I doubt they do a sign and trade. But that GM has been pretty good. Everyone was saying that his “money ball” tactics would not work, but he is doing a good job.
Lowry is as good as gone if he gets a starters gig. Not many point guard options this year.
1) don’t let yao play till after xmas, to make sure his foot is healed, reduce risk of another fracture, and most importantly, make sure he is available for the playoffs/end of season run
2) get a big guard to go with brooks and martin
Luis Scola is also a restricted free agent like Lowry. Not unrestricted as mentioned above.
Joe Johnson for KMart. Joe’s stock is real low, however, the 2 and 3 spots from a D standpoint are on lock. I’m not sold on Bosh and think the combo of Hill and Scolas is better than trading valuable bench assets for Bosh.
rockets need to go after hornets pg chris paul and d west, give them aaroon brooks, shane battier and hill, than trade d west and the three picks they have to toronto for chris bosh.
Ming + KMart = Injury Prone player who can’t play defense
Ariza + Brooks + Scola + Battier + Lowry = Solid Role Players
Adleman = solid coach
solid coach + deep solid team + two inury prone scorers = Boaderline playoff team which is what the rockets are.
They will probably play better without Kmart in the lineup as Ariza and Battier are much better defensively, brooks and kmart might be the worst defensive back court in the league. Besides Yao even healthy isn’t exactly Dikembre Mutumbo.
Yao, Ariza, Martin, Brooks, Scola. Great line-up, hell even championship line-up with the right coach. Battier, Buddinger, Hayes, all very good role players (I think Budinger has a chance to be a starter and good player). They have a a very good line up that needs to gel over the next 2-3yrs. And they’ll win a chip. Of course Alderman is not a great coach and they’ll need to upgrade from him to have a chance against other great teams.
side note: Lowry, while he hustles hard, is a effing bust! Dude looks outta shape and is not half as quick as NBA players his height(Darren Collinson) and being a heavy guard (205lbs my ass) slows him down even more. I don’t really understand the hype surronding him once he has a good game, but dude is an below avg pg. Maybe it’s his east coast background.
houston just needs to bring carl landry back.. or a clone of his… period…
and agree with keeping scola and lowry… houston’s a healthy yao ming season (pipe dream, maybe) away from making some serious noise…
I’m a huge K-Mart2 fan, but his defense is badddd.
Other than that, he can get his shot off anywhere and on anyone. They have a team full of talent, but not enough playmakers. Ariza is probably their best one.
In my opinion the lakers well come back and beat the suns but will not come through with the celtics.
man keep scola and addlmen is a good coach besides its not all about starters that wins games homos a good bench like we have can get the job done and why the hell would we get rid a battier defence expert and brooks a great scorer and hill for bosh not a good idea all we need is a solid back up center and a back SG.