5 Must-Have Nike Dunks For Summer

Summer is quickly approaching, and I don’t know about you, but I’m not the type of person that likes to look sloppy – especially when it comes to what I’m walking around in. So I’m planning on doing a little shopping, and just in case you’re planning to do the same, here are a few Nike Dunks that are worth dropping some cash on.

Nike Dunk Low â€“ Team Royal/ Medium Grey/ Metallic Gold

These make a great go-to shoe when you’re trying to go with a more subtle, grown up look. The shoe features grey full grain leather, with a royal blue woven textile pattern on the toebox and side panels to give it a unique, yet classic design.

Nike Dunk High â€“ Dark Army/ Orange Blaze/ Mint

One of my favorite Dunks this year, these feature the gingham plaid and denim combination that Nike seems to be using quite a bit lately. If someone were to explain this colorway to me, I would immediately write these off as trash, but the green and orange actually come together nicely to create a very hot shoe. I am a big fan of this combination and I hope Nike keeps it coming.

Nike SB Dunk Low â€“ Miller High Life

The original theme for these was Looney Tunes character Marvin the Martian, but Nike decided to take a bit more adult route and name these after one of America’s favorite beverages. These can be worn in a number of situations and settings and they’re available now, so don’t even think about it, just pick up a pair and start turning heads.

Eric Koston x Nike SB Dunk High Thai Temple / Eric Koston x Nike SB Dunk Low Premium

Pro skater Eric Koston and Nike definitely have something good going on, the pictures speak for themselves. These are good for any season and a definite pick up for SB fanatics, sneakerheads, and anyone who wants to stand out. The lows are available now so go get them and stay posted for the release date of the Thai Temple Dunks.

