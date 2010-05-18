5 Teams That Need The No. 1 Pick In The NBA Draft Lottery The Least

After ranking the five teams currently in the NBA Draft Lottery that need the No. 1 pick the most, here are the five teams that need the pick the least. So if they end up with it, they should be unselfish and give it up.

1. Utah Jazz

The Jazz are set at point guard for the next 10 years with the rock-solid Deron Williams, so their need for John Wall is zero (although Wall and Williams together would be mesmerizing). The Jazz are also a model of stability in this League with Jerry Sloan coaching until he decides to retire, and Kevin O’Connor locked in as GM. If they do get the No. 1 pick, they should consider trading it back to the Knicks.

2. Houston Rockets

They are the best of the non-playoff teams, and are in great shape going forward. They have Aaron Brooks, Luis Scola and Kevin Martin to build around, and Daryl Morey has a knack for finding diamonds in the rough in the Draft. For me, giving Houston the No. 1 pick would take away the fun in seeing who Morey picks.

3. New Orleans Hornets

The Hornets really have no need for the top two players in the Draft with Chris Paul and Darren Collison set at point, and Marcus Thornton emerging on the wing, Turner and Wall don’t fit needs. New Orleans needs a big man, and they can find a solid one outside of the top pick.

4. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have loads of offensive ability and are committed to Jarrett Jack and Jose Calderon at point (at least monetarily speaking). But if they can get Wall, it’s a no-brainer to take him. Also, with $40 million left on his deal, Hedo Turkoglu won’t be replaced by Evan Turner any time soon. The Raptors do need the Lottery in one respect though: it will be a huge incentive and piece to entice Chris Bosh to return.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

As a franchise that struggles mightily with attendance, the Grizzlies need something to excite the city, and Wall would be great guy for the job. With that said, the team has O.J. Mayo, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol to build around and were close to making the playoffs this year despite a horrific start.

What do you think? Which team needs the No. 1 pick the least?

