5 Teams That Need The No. 1 Pick In The NBA Draft Lottery The Least

After ranking the five teams currently in the NBA Draft Lottery that need the No. 1 pick the most, here are the five teams that need the pick the least. So if they end up with it, they should be unselfish and give it up.
1. Utah Jazz
The Jazz are set at point guard for the next 10 years with the rock-solid Deron Williams, so their need for John Wall is zero (although Wall and Williams together would be mesmerizing). The Jazz are also a model of stability in this League with Jerry Sloan coaching until he decides to retire, and Kevin O’Connor locked in as GM. If they do get the No. 1 pick, they should consider trading it back to the Knicks.
2. Houston Rockets
They are the best of the non-playoff teams, and are in great shape going forward. They have Aaron Brooks, Luis Scola and Kevin Martin to build around, and Daryl Morey has a knack for finding diamonds in the rough in the Draft. For me, giving Houston the No. 1 pick would take away the fun in seeing who Morey picks.
3. New Orleans Hornets
The Hornets really have no need for the top two players in the Draft with Chris Paul and Darren Collison set at point, and Marcus Thornton emerging on the wing, Turner and Wall don’t fit needs. New Orleans needs a big man, and they can find a solid one outside of the top pick.
4. Toronto Raptors
The Raptors have loads of offensive ability and are committed to Jarrett Jack and Jose Calderon at point (at least monetarily speaking). But if they can get Wall, it’s a no-brainer to take him. Also, with $40 million left on his deal, Hedo Turkoglu won’t be replaced by Evan Turner any time soon. The Raptors do need the Lottery in one respect though: it will be a huge incentive and piece to entice Chris Bosh to return.
5. Memphis Grizzlies
As a franchise that struggles mightily with attendance, the Grizzlies need something to excite the city, and Wall would be great guy for the job. With that said, the team has O.J. Mayo, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol to build around and were close to making the playoffs this year despite a horrific start.
What do you think? Which team needs the No. 1 pick the least?
I think the LA Lakers desperately need a point (i.e. Wall, i.e. # 1 pick)
but they are on the verge on going for another ‘ship so I guess they are good, right?
Interesting concept. You make good cases for all of these teams! You forgot to include Yao Ming for the Rockets, though. Do you not think that Yao will be on the team much longer…?
*of going for another ‘chip
You clearly haven’t seen Jack or Jose play in the past year. lol Trust me, we need Wall as much as the next team, imagine Wall and DeRozan running the break. Chris Bosh might actually stay. So there’s about a .6% chance that Bosh will stay. lol
I sure would like to see Evan Turner in a Rockets uniform but its only wishful thinking at this point. Houston does need another slasher along side Ariza though
Jack has been ballin’ since the trade… I still want to kick Bird in the head for that one. I would have done done flips if they would have traded Ford instead.
You obviously didn’t see what the Raptors did with Jarrett Jack after 20 strong games followed by 2 weak ones when he earned the starting role over Calderon…brought him off the bench, giving him no more than 25 mins a night, ran Jose till the end of the year as a driving cone, and missed the playoffs. Hedo ate pizza all year on a couch. How the hell do the Raptors not need the #1 pick? They’re on life support right now without it and the possibility of Bosh leaving lmao!
anyone who thinks the Jazz couldn’t desperately use a lottery pick is up in the clouds. There are glaring weaknesses on the team, and a lottery pick would be very useful in improving the team drastically. (depending on draft position and the player picked) I would argue that they can use it more than even NJ.
Why the F would Utah trade the pick (if they hypothetically won) back to the Knicks? I believe that the Knicks have 4 players under contract for next year: Curry, Douglas, Chandler, Walker.
Which one of these players is worth the #1 overall pick? D Marks is f’ng worthless.
What time does the lottery start?
Utah can’t use Evan Turner beside DWill? Really?
Holy shit! The Wiz? Gilbert’s gone!
Can’t see what else would happen. I’m skeptical on a Wall, Arenas back court.