5 Teams That Need The No. 1 Pick In The NBA Draft Lottery The Most

With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place tomorrow, it’s time for the have-nots to become the haves. While the fate of your franchise hangs in the balance as ping pong balls fall in line, here are five teams that need the No. 1 pick the most.
1. New Jersey Nets
The Nets are coming off the worst season in franchise history and almost the worst season in NBA history, and the only consolation that can come out of the misery of 12 wins and 70 losses is John Wall. Anything short of the No. 1 pick will be considered a major disappointment. As the Nets move forward into the Mikhail Prokhorov era, an era with an owner who actually knows about basketball and has the money to invest, the No. 1 pick would be a huge first step in the summer that could turn basketball’s laughing stock into a contender in no time. Also, as with anything basketball related these days, the LeBron factor must be accounted for. And owing to the fact that Wall is a friend of his, the addition of Wall could help lure LeBron to New Jersey.
2. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves’ awful season is often forgotten and overshadowed because of just how historically bad the Nets were this year, but their 15-67 record screams for the No. 1 pick. This team didn’t seem to fit with Kurt Rambis‘ complicated offense, and Kevin Love and Al Jefferson never really meshed. The Wolves have a glut at point guard with Jonny Flynn and Ramon Sessions, and Ricky Rubio still playing overseas, so Wall doesn’t necessarily fill a position of need. But the No. 1 pick is an another asset GM David Kahn can use in trying to rebuild a team devoid of a capable wing scorer.
3. Washington Wizards
The Wizards are an absolute mess. Gilbert Arenas, once the face of the franchise, is now fresh out of a halfway house. Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison are now gone (while the return on talent brought back for them was meager to say the least), and to make matters worse, in his first week as a Wizard, Josh Howard tore his ACL. The Wizards have taken second-fiddle to Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals the last few years, and for them to return to relevancy – both in D.C. and in the NBA – picking up Wall would be huge. Not to mention, does anyone trust Randy Foye as full-time starter? One must also not forget the Wizards were in line for the No. 2 pick last year but fell to No. 5. Will a similiar disappointment occur this year or will their fortunes turn?
4. Los Angeles Clippers
Yes the Clippers had the No. 1 pick last season, and there are other teams ahead of them with a chance to grab it this year, but with the Lakers striving for their third straight Finals appearance, the Clippers have never seemed more like afterthoughts in recent memory. With loads of cap space, talented young players like Eric Gordon and Blake Griffin, solid veterans in Baron Davis and Chris Kaman, and the chance to play in L.A., the Clippers should be an appealing place to go for many stars – yet they are on no one’s radar. Back-to-back No. 1 picks would put the Clippers back on the radar this summer, and will give them some much needed publicity and hype.
5. Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are a team that is in bad shape in a lot of ways. They have three huge contracts being spent on the unproductive and injury prone Elton Brand, ther maddeningly inconsistent Sam Dalembert, and Andre Igoudala a natural No. 2 scorer being paid No. 1 money. These contracts allow them minimum flexibility in this all-important summer of 2010. The Sixers also suffer from a coaching vacancy, attendance issues (see: desperate attempt to sell tickets by signing Allen Iverson), and a GM on rocky footing. The No. 1 pick gives the Sixers a young piece to build around, and a player in Wall that will sell tickets while also actually producing on the court.
What do you think? Which team needs the No. 1 pick the most?
Raptors need it!
Well, I want them to get it.
Clippers don’t deserve a #1 pick ever again.
Pacers need the #1! They could get away from TJ Ford (The Cancer) and get a real PG… BUT, knowing Bird and the Pacers, they would probably pass on Wall and get some big white guy who sucks.
Pacers will pick Gordon Hayward no matter what position they get in the draft.
This draft as in most drafts I’d say it’s better to have the #2 pick. Let the first team drafting make the difficult choice.
I don’t think Wall is right for Philly, with Jrue Holiday coming into his own towards the end of last season, I think they have their PG of the future.
But, I think that both Igoudala and Thaddeus Young could be better behind a strong, consistent scorer like Evan Turner or Wesley Johnson.
I don’t even want to talk about Sammy. Goes from 17/21 to 5/8 over and over all season. Has everything he needs with his length and speed OTHER than consistency.
“Andre Igoudala a natural No. 2 scorer being payed No. 1 money”
Hey Dime,
If you need a tard to write for you let me know… “IGUODALA… PAID No. 1 money
Incorrect grammar loses credibility for the source material.
“PAYED” it really says that! “PAYED”. YHGTBFKM!!!!
Pistons should be on the list. It just doesn’t feel right that the Pistons suck so bad. Besides the Detroit area needs a pick me up more than anybody. John Wall could be their next Isaiah Thomas or Evan Turner could remain in Big Ten country (if Michigan fans will accept him that is).
The Nets are most likely to get the #1 pick and they’ll take Wall.
I think if the Clippers get the 2nd pick, they’ll take Turner and MIGHT contend or at least be better than last season.
Minny might get 3rd or 4th pick which they’ll take a wingman to pair with Love and Jefferson (barring Jeff doesnt get traded) and try and trade the rights of Rubio to whoever wants him (proly NY)
Washington and Philadelphia will take the best players available
Do expect a suprise though
Pointing out grammatical mistakes in repsonse to an article’s topic, rather than engaging in the discussion, is kinda gay in and of itself, bro.
The Nets need it, but I don’t think that’l entice Lebron enough. New York seems to be where he’ll end up. If the Wolves get first pick, they might not pick up Wall, who could still be there for NJ to pick up.
Wall seems like a Dwade type 2 guard, i think hed fit in great in ‘sota next to flyn/sessions.
the worst team never gets no.1 pick, and tbh, i think the nets need a proper full grown star free agent more than another young guy, they got a good suporting cast if they can add bron/bosh/wade or someone.
Clippers dont deserve to ruin any more young dudes careers.
Philli would be a good place for wall, it turns Iggy into the no 2 he should be and gives Wall the chance to get as much love as O.G.A.I.
it kills me to say it too, but a D-Will/Wall backcourt with the knicks pick in Utah would be pretty unstopbable.
Am I the only one that would not take John Wall number 1 but pick Evan Turner instead?
While Turner is a better fit for Minny based on need, can a team with the number one pick really pass on Wall? Even though they don’t have the need, having Wall, Flynn, and Rubio in your possession, trading one of them can net them a solid wing and maybe a future pick. Also like the other teams on this list the Wolves need hype, and if they passed on Wall I don’t think the fan base would be too pleased.
I hope the Kings get it. And yeah, I’d take Turner over Wall without hesitating.
Kahn from minnesota would prob pass on Wall as well, only he’d taken another European PG and watch him play in overseas for a couple seasons
I agree with control. Raptors need it most cause they will mever get respect as a canadian franchise
Golden State doesn’t need the #1 pick, but if they fall out of the top 4 it’ll be disastrous. I’d love to see them take Evan Turner and trade Monta Ellis for a decent big man. I like Monta, but him and Curry can’t coexist, so Monta’s gotta go.
The Raptors could use a new face to their franchise too, but I don’t see it happening.
the Raps had Bosh for years and stil don’t get respect.
Their management has put together a defenseless, spineless team for years, and now they’re going to get a whole lot worse with Bosh leaving.
Go “bro” yourself Ro Ro. This is the website for a professional publication… I don’t comment on the material written by the JV squad.
Seems as though most people here (and everywhere, really) think that Wall is the most talented player in the draft.
What does it say about today’s NBA, though, that Turner is even being considered at number 1?
Take a look at the 5 teams in the article. Each of them is either paying a huge amount to a PG, has a good PG, or took a PG in the draft recently (sometimes a combination of the three).
…and somehow the favorites for the title have Derek Fisher running point. LOLOL
@20… the favourites also have Kobe, Pau, Phil Jackson,Odom, Bynum, and Artest…lets not make this about how insignificant a PG should be…the Celts also have Rondo, the Magic have Jameer, and the Suns have Nash, and it’s not like those teams have no chance of doing anything.
nuka, QQ gettin brain den butt. recognize!
@ 21…You’re right, but that part of my post was more ironic than anything else. Also, Jameer Nelson isn’t that great. I don’t think that he’s a top 10 PG, and top 15 might be stretching it. Remember last year, when Rafer Alston took them through the East? Then Jameer came back and they lost the Finals? Granted, it was against the Lakers, but still.
Not gay enough, spelling error, not error in grammar.
the title is so fucked up
@23 coming back from shoulder separation for the playoffs jameer wasn’t close to 100%.. if courtney lee hit taht tip-in and they made a 3 the magic would be champs
the indiana pacers
@26 You’re not wrong! I really wish that he hadn’t come back AS HE WAS. He’s definitely better than Rafer Alston, but not at the time. Especially mentally – I think he tried to do too much.
That having been said, I still would take about half the league’s starting PGs over Jameer Nelson.