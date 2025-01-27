WNBA free agency began this past week as teams could begin negotiating with players, with signings not able to be official until February 1, but there was little in the way of movement in the early going, as the league was seemingly waiting on a major move to get things off and running.

Over the weekend, Annie Constabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported a blockbuster trade was holding everything up, as the league awaited a three-team blockbuster to get done with the Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces, and Los Angeles Sparks. On Sunday night, word broke from Shams Charania that deal was indeed done, with the Aces acquiring Jewell Loyd, the Sparks bringing in Kelsey Plum, and the Storm getting the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft.

The full details of the deal, as reported by Charania, Ramona Shelburne, Alexa Phillipou, and Kendra Andrews, show multiple picks and players changing teams.

Las Vegas gets: Jewell Loyd, No. 13 overall pick (via Sparks)

Los Angeles gets: Kelsey Plum, No. 9 overall pick (via Seattle)

Seattle gets: No. 2 overall pick (via Sparks), Li Yueru

Loyd had made it clear this offseason that she wanted a change of scenery, and will get a chance to join the WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson, and the star-studded Aces as they look to bounce back from a disappointing semifinals loss to the eventual champion Liberty last season. The six-time All-Star averaged 19.7 points and 3.6 assists per game last season in Seattle, and will bring more on-ball shot creation to the Aces backcourt alongside Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

For the Sparks, they seem ready to try and be competitive this year rather than continue building through the draft, sending the No. 2 pick to Seattle in order to add a three-time All-Star guard in Plum. Plum averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists per game for the Aces last year, but saw her shooting efficiency dip to 36.8 percent from three, her worst shooting season in four years. In L.A., she will join two young hopeful stars in the making in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, as the Sparks look to get into the playoff picture in 2025.

Seattle, meanwhile, gets to hit the reset button in earnest and will hope to land an impact player with the No. 2 overall pick later this year. Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and others figure to be in the mix for that pick, as Dallas is widely expected to take UConn star Paige Bueckers at No. 1.