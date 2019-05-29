Getty Image

As has seemingly been the case for most of the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves making headlines for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday. A story by Baxter Holmes of ESPN gave a look inside the tumultuous 2018-19 campaign in the City of Angels, and among the many details was a story about Rich Paul, the agent who represents LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, approaching NBA commissioner Adam Silver at a restaurant.

While there, Paul reportedly told Silver that he did not think then-Lakers coach Luke Walton had what it took to coach James. Here’s the excerpt from the story:

In November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Maverick Carter, LeBron’s longtime business partner, met for lunch. James’ agent, Rich Paul, was seated at a nearby table, and at one point, approached Silver to complain about Walton, multiple sources familiar with the interaction told ESPN. Paul said he didn’t believe Walton was the right coach for the Lakers. Silver shrugged off the remark and asked whom Paul thought would be the right coach. Paul suggested Tyronn Lue.

It’s one of a few times Paul’s dismay with Walton is mentioned, but the fact that he went to the commissioner is rather interesting. It seems unbelievable, but on Wednesday, Silver appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and confirmed that this interaction did happen, although he didn’t pay it any mind when it occurred.