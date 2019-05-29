Adam Silver Confirmed Rich Paul Expressed Doubts About Luke Walton In A ‘30-Second Conversation’

Associate Editor
05.29.19

Getty Image

As has seemingly been the case for most of the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves making headlines for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday. A story by Baxter Holmes of ESPN gave a look inside the tumultuous 2018-19 campaign in the City of Angels, and among the many details was a story about Rich Paul, the agent who represents LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, approaching NBA commissioner Adam Silver at a restaurant.

While there, Paul reportedly told Silver that he did not think then-Lakers coach Luke Walton had what it took to coach James. Here’s the excerpt from the story:

In November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Maverick Carter, LeBron’s longtime business partner, met for lunch. James’ agent, Rich Paul, was seated at a nearby table, and at one point, approached Silver to complain about Walton, multiple sources familiar with the interaction told ESPN. Paul said he didn’t believe Walton was the right coach for the Lakers. Silver shrugged off the remark and asked whom Paul thought would be the right coach. Paul suggested Tyronn Lue.

It’s one of a few times Paul’s dismay with Walton is mentioned, but the fact that he went to the commissioner is rather interesting. It seems unbelievable, but on Wednesday, Silver appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and confirmed that this interaction did happen, although he didn’t pay it any mind when it occurred.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSADAM SILVERLA LAKERSLUKE WALTONRich Paul
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP