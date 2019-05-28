Getty Image

The 2018-2019 Los Angeles Lakers season, as we now know, was a complete and utter mess. And yet, somehow, previously unknown details continue to trickle out, a never-ending stream of chaos and disfunction that has no ending in sight.

In an article published to ESPN on Tuesday by writer Baxter Holmes, many of those aforementioned details are brought to light, including a particularly concerning one involving Rich Paul, the agent for both LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the commissioner of the NBA.

The minute James arrived in Los Angeles, rumors about head coach Luke Walton’s job security began to circulate. And when the Lakers got off to a rocky start, the volume increased. Per Holmes’ report, a month into the season, Paul just so happened to be at the same restaurant where James’ business associate Maverick Carter was having a meeting with Adam Silver.