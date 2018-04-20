Adam Silver Admitted The Sixers’ Process Made The NBA Change Its Draft Lottery Rules

#Philadelphia 76ers
04.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The NBA Draft Lottery is changing next year, and Adam Silver has already admitted that more work might need to be done to combat tanking. The league’s view on tanking has never been one of encouragement, but Silver has admitted that one team in particular made it necessary for the league to take action.

Silver spoke on ESPN’s Get Up and discussed tanking and the Draft Lottery at length on Friday, further explaining the worrying trend that teams are much more actively tanking than ever before in league history.

In fact, Silver admitted it was the Philadelphia 76ers and their “Process” that made the league take a serious look at changing the rules.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSADAM SILVERNBA DRAFT LOTTERYPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTANKING

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 24 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP