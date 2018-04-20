Getty Image

The NBA Draft Lottery is changing next year, and Adam Silver has already admitted that more work might need to be done to combat tanking. The league’s view on tanking has never been one of encouragement, but Silver has admitted that one team in particular made it necessary for the league to take action.

Silver spoke on ESPN’s Get Up and discussed tanking and the Draft Lottery at length on Friday, further explaining the worrying trend that teams are much more actively tanking than ever before in league history.

In fact, Silver admitted it was the Philadelphia 76ers and their “Process” that made the league take a serious look at changing the rules.