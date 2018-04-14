Adam Silver Believes The NBA Needs To Do Even More To Prevent Tanking

Adam Silver says that more changes may be necessary to league rules to prevent NBA teams from tanking. The commissioner spoke on Friday before the start of the NBA postseason and made it clear the league is serious about preventing teams from tanking by giving them less incentive to do so.

Though the league cracked down on teams resting healthy players this year, several teams at the bottom of the standings put forth less than impressive rosters in the dying days of the regular season. Silver made it clear that the league noticed, and is working through ways to make that less likely in the future.

Draft lottery reform is coming to give tanking teams less incentive to finish last. Still, according to ESPN, Silver admitted it’s a tricky problem to solve.

