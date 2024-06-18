Donovan Mitchell figures to have himself a big summer, as the All-Star guard is eligible for a huge extension from the Cleveland Cavaliers and, despite some questions coming into this season, it’s widely expected he will put pen to paper on that new deal to stay in northeast Ohio.

He can negotiate that deal right now with the Cavs, and it’s possible by the time the new league year opens on July 1, he’s signed long-term. Even so, July 1 figures to be a big day for Mitchell anyway, as that is the release date for the sixth shoe in his signature sneaker line with adidas, the D.O.N. Issue #6. After teasing a first look late last week, adidas officially unveiled the new look for Mitchell’s signature line, which will continue to be priced at $120.

The latest edition of the D.O.N. line features a fitted, breathable mesh upper with a midfoot harness to create more lockdown and Lightstrike Pro cushioning in the forefoot to provide more explosive energy return, with Lightstrike cushioning in the heel. The Issue #6 will release in multiple colorways (and, as you can see, they’re not shying away from bright colors with the initial launch) on July 1 on adidas.com and at various retailers, with a $120 price point.