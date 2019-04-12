adidas

We’re less than two weeks away from Avengers: Endgame hitting the big screen and making more money than the GDP of an extremely small country. The latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have screenings on April 25 before officially debuting one day later, and because the film is such a monumental event (even beyond the fact that it has a three hour runtime, which is far too long), Avengers-branded merch is popping up all over the place.

The latest company to try and ride this wave is adidas, which teamed up with Marvel to create what is being called the Heroes Among Us footwear collection. Five adidas athletes/sneakers will be paired up with five MCU heroes for the line — James Harden and the Harden Volume 3 are paired with Iron Man, Damian Lillard’s Dame 5s are linked to Black Panther, John Wall and the N3XT L3VEL feature a Captain America colorway, Candace Parker is tied to the Pro Vision and Captain Marvel, and Tracy McGrady’s iconic TMAC 1s will get a Nick Fury colorway.

“Basketball players, like Super Heroes, have alter-egos,” adidas said in a release. “Just as Super Heroes don masks, players don uniforms, and each athlete represents a different power and skill. These unique powers, once assembled, create an unstoppable force of good. With the world watching, these heroes take center stage, placing their teams, their cities and their communities on their backs.”