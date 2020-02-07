Adidas Announced Its Collection Of Kicks For NBA All-Star Weekend In Chicago

The NBA’s midwinter classic is a week away, as the basketball world is preparing to descend on Chicago for All-Star Weekend. As part of the festivities, adidas is gearing up for a gigantic sneaker drop, which will feature a number of unique colorways on some of its signature kicks and much more.

The entire collection, which includes the Pro Model 2G and the Jasmine Jones Top Ten Hi & Pro Model, can be seen at the top of this post. As for what adidas is cooking up involving the NBA players on its roster, all of Damian Lillard, James Harden, Derrick Rose, and Donovan Mitchell will have special shoes for the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, adidas went all-out for Rose’s homecoming, dropping a pair of colorways on his first signature kick, the adiZero Rose 1. These were the kicks he wore during his MVP campaign in 2010-11, and to honor Chicago, one has a white, red, and black colorway, while the other takes its design from Simeon Career Academy, where Rose became a local legend.

The Lillard kicks aren’t just inspired by the Portland Trail Blazers star — the Dame 6 x Pusha T meet at the intersection of the worlds of hoops and hip-hop.

Harden’s sneakers are also a collaboration, as they are the first in a partnership between the former league MVP and designer Daniel Patrick and feature a black, white, and orange design on the Harden Vol. 4.

While these versions of the D.O.N. ISSUE #1 deviate from the rest of Mitchell’s first signature sneaker in that they’re not comic book-inspired, they’re still pretty sharp.

In addition to being on-sale around Chicago, all of these kicks (save for the Mitchells, which drop on 2/28) will also be available online. The D.O.N. ISSUE #1s will cost $100, the Dame 6 x Pusha Ts and adiZero Rose 1s will cost $140, and the Harden Vol. 4 x Daniel Patricks will set you back $150. Rose’s sneakers will be released on Feb. 13, while Harden and Lillard’s will drop a day later.