Basketball fans are going to have to get used to a major change, as there will be no more Woj Bombs going forward. On Wednesday morning, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that he will leave the network and retire from the news industry altogether, as he posted a statement onto his Twitter account indicating that his time reporting on the league has come to an end.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski wrote. “I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.”

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Woj told his bosses at ESPN this morning, and they were surprised by his move. Wojnarowski, who turned 55 earlier this year, already has his next move lined up. In a bit of news that Woj told Pete Thamel of ESPN, he’s heading back to his alma mater, as Wojnarowski will take over as the general manager for the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure.

ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has agreed to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN. The role includes Name Image and Likeness allocation, recruiting and supporting successful Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt. pic.twitter.com/pEF4HxiNq1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 18, 2024

“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Wojnarowski said, according to ESPN. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.”

Wojnarowski has been the NBA’s most prominent newsbreaker for nearly two decades, as he joined Yahoo in 2007 before becoming ESPN’s top NBA reporter in 2017.