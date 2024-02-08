Every year at the end of the NBA trade deadline, websites (ourselves included!) publish a list of winners and losers. The idea is that some teams/players did better than others, and as a result, we try to determine who played the game the best with the All-Star break, the second half of the season, and the playoff push all looming.

But every year, there are two people who usually find themselves at the center of the deadline: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. We’re at the apex of slop season (as my college friend @TrillBroDude calls it), and while there are tons of journalists who work their asses off ahead of the deadline, Wojnarowski and Charania are the two whose Twitter accounts tend to be the most active ones in announcing deals that have gotten done.

We decided to have a little fun with this for the 2024 deadline by introducing the Woj vs. Shams scoreboard, a completely arbitrary way of assigning points to the two of them for the trades that they break. (If we do this for the 2025 trade deadline and beyond, we’ll expand it out a bit to include other national newsbreakers.) Here is how the scoring breaks down, with the caveat that only posts made to their Twitter accounts are considered for scoring:

Breaking a trade involving a star: 10 points

Breaking a trade involving anyone else: 5 points

Follow-up tweets first breaking details about a trade (specific picks/other players/the word “sources” must be in the tweet): 2 points

This is, once again, a totally arbitrary scoring system based on absolutely nothing other than us trying to continue to churn out trade deadline-related content, because that is our job. Every trade during the week of the deadline is considered here, so let’s dive in.

Wednesday: Jazz trade Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Nothing

Wojnarowski 7, Charania 0

Wednesday: Grizzlies Xavier Tillman to the Celtics

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Nothing

Wojnarowski 16, Charania 0

Wednesday: Pistons trade Monte Morris to the Timberwolves

Wojnarowski: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 18, Charania 7

Thursday: Pacers trade Buddy Hield to the Sixers

Wojnarowski: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Broke the trade (5 points)

Wojnarowski 20, Charania 12

Thursday: Jazz trade Kelly Olynyk to the Raptors

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Nothing

Wojnarowski 27, Charania 12

Thursday: Sixers trade Danuel House to the Pistons

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points)

Charania: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 32, Charania 14

Thursday: Hornets trade Gordon Hayward to the Thunder

Wojnarowski: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 34, Charania 21

Thursday: Pistons trade Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 45, Charania 25

Thursday: Raptors trade Dennis Schroder, Thad Young to the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 52, Charnia 27

Thursday: Hornets trade P.J. Washington to the Mavericks

Wojnarowski: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 54, Charania 34

Thursday: Nets trade Royce O’Neale to the Suns in a three-team deal

Wojnarowski: Nothing

Charania: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 54, Charania 43

Thursday: Sixers trade Patrick Beverley to the Bucks

(NOTE: Neither are credited with breaking the trade because Patrick Beverley did)

Wojnarowski: Follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 60, Charania 45

Thursday: Spurs trade Doug McDermott to the Pacers

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Follow-up tweet (2 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Wojnarowski 67, Charania 49

Thursday: Bucks trade Robin Lopez to the Kings

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Charania: Nothing

Wojnarowski: 74, Charania 49

Thursday: Sixers trade Jaden Springer to the Celtics

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points)

Charania: Nothing

Wojnarowski 79, Charania 49

Thursday: Celtics trade Dalano Banton to the Blazers

Wojnarowski: Broke the trade (5 points)

Charania: Nothing

Wojnarowski 84, Charania 49

Thursday: Warriors trade Cory Joseph to the Pacers

Wojnarowski: Nothing

Charania: Broke the trade (5 points), follow-up tweet (2 points)

Our final score gives Wojnarowski an 84-56 win. Congrats to Woj, who doesn’t really win anything other than professional pride for this, but maybe next year we’ll make a trophy for this or something.