The Toronto Raptors have been a team to watch on the trade market for years now, as there have always been questions about whether or not Toronto would try to move players who could leave in free agency at the end of the season. The answer has usually been no, but the team decided to change that perception over the weekend, when the Raptors traded OG Anunoby (along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn) to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a pick.

Now, all eyes are on whether Toronto will do something with its other big name that can walk this summer: Pascal Siakam. A frequent name in trade rumors, Siakam is on an expiring deal and could help a whole lot of teams right now. And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, a team to watch here are the Indiana Pacers, which have snapped out of their post-In Season Tournament malaise to win four in a row and put themselves in the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, if you have push notifications on for Woj’s Twitter account, you would not have seen this, as he dropped this bit of intel on … Threads.

Woj actually does this more than you might think, as he has a weekly Q+A over on Facebook’s attempted response to Twitter. Here, he dropped some nuggets about the Atlanta Hawks and Mikal Bridges, too.

If anything, this is teaching me that I really should turn on push notifications for Woj over there.