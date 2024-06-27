There’s a school of thought that an NBA team should take Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft as a way to convince LeBron James to play for their team down the road. The thought is that LeBron has expressed interest in ending his career as Bronny’s teammate, so if you get Bronny, his dad won’t be too terribly far behind as his time in the NBA is winding down.

Stephen A. Smith, a noted fan of the New York Knicks, used this as a way to hold out hope that the team could one day see LeBron join them. Smith is on ESPN’s coverage of the second round of the NBA Draft, and he floated all of this as a hypothetical — take Bronny, then get LeBron on a cheap deal at some point. What he did not expect was that Adrian Wojnarowski would completely destroy his argument with one sentence.

"That is the greatest question I've been asked in a decade." Adrian Wojnarowski nips Stephen A Smith's LeBron-to-the-Knicks dreams in the bud before the 2nd round of the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/sN11DuaUe2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2024

“What’s wrong with the possibility that the Knicks would grab Bronny James at 38,” Smith posited. “And then you know something, LeBron? You don’t need the money, you’re already a billionaire, you don’t need the money that the Lakers got waiting for you. You want to play with your son, if LeBron were to come to New York with that squad, we’re talking championship. Am I allowed to fantasize?”

“I’ve got a question for Stephen A.,” Wojnarowski said. “Who’s the player that you’d wanna play with so much that you’d take a minimum contract?”

“That’s the greatest question I’ve been asked in a decade,” Smith said, before admitting he could not think of anyone. Anyway, here’s how LeBron responded when he got asked about Bronny joining the Knicks, specifically, a few years back.