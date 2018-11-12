Uproxx/Getty

When I talked to A’ja Wilson last month, I forgot that it wasn’t the offseason for her. That’s not how it works for many WNBA superstars. Those who haven’t started families or got tired of the grind skip playing overseas — which is often much more lucrative than actually playing in the domestic league in America — essentially play professional basketball year-round.

Wilson has played for three different teams in 2018, and she hasn’t been traded once. The South Carolina standout was taken first overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She shined for the newly-relocated and renamed Aces, winning WNBA’s Rookie of the Year. And then she hopped on a plane to China to play with the Shanxi Flame. According to reports, that deal is worth at least $400,000.

For many WNBA players, the risk of overuse or injury is worth the payday because you simply can’t make that much money in the WNBA. That disparity is why Wilson has almost immediately become a prominent voice in the WNBA, actively criticizing the pay gap between the WNBA and the NBA and advocating for players rights on and off the court.

Home to get this knee better! I’ll be fine, no worries. I’m only out for a bit. Will know more on timeline as I start rehab here. I look forward to being back on the court with my Shaanxi squad as soon as possible. 🙏🏽 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) November 9, 2018

Wilson suffered a knee injury during her season in China last week, news that only stands out more given that the WNBA Players Union opted out of its collective bargaining agreement with the league. A battle is coming in the WNBA, and players like Wilson seems ready to further the cause. She spoke with Dime on behalf of Mountain Dew about her whirlwind 2018, the future of the women’s game and why companies are starting to embrace WNBA stars as much as they have NBA players.