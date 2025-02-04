A’ja Wilson And Nike Unveiled The First Looks At The A’One

After nearly a year of teasing it out, we finally have our first images of the Nike A’One, the first signature sneaker for three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Wilson and Nike have been designing and developing the A’One for the last two years, announcing it early in the 2024 WNBA season and later re-signing a six-year extension with Nike this past December. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the sneaker and some of the apparel collection that will launch alongside it when it releases in May 2025.

The shoe will debut in a Pink Aura colorway, along with pink slides and apparel, and features a number of details related to Wilson’s family. There are Celtic symbols for mom and dad on the inside of each tongue, pearl motifs in the design that recall a pearl necklace given to her as a child by her grandmother, and a few quotes inscribed in different areas of the sneaker. On the front of the tongue is Wilson’s logo and on the back of the heel is her signature.

From a performance standpoint, the sneaker features a breathable mesh upper with Cushlon ST2 foam cushioning on top of a firm base, and a cushioned, supportive insole.

“If you think you’ve seen my best, think again,” says Wilson in a release. “We worked for over two years to create the Nike A’One to help me redefine the limits of greatness and advance the game to another level. My signature shoe is worth the wait — engineered for my game and my style, and built to motivate the next generation to go big. Just wait to see what we do with it.”

The apparel collection will feature Wilson’s iconic asymmetrical tights, a hoodie with a sateen lined hood, t-shirts, sateen shorts, and more.