A’ja Wilson Won Her Third MVP Award In Unanimous Fashion

The 2024 WNBA MVP race did not feature too much drama by the time the end of the season rolled around. Despite a phenomenal season from Napheesa Collier in Minnesota and another strong campaign by 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson was doing things we’ve never seen from a WNBA player in Las Vegas.

Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game for the Aces this season, upping her production by a significant margin over her past MVP seasons. Wilson set WNBA records for both points and rebounds in a season, crossing the 1,000 point mark in a season for the first time in league history. As such, it felt like a formality that she would be the league’s MVP, and on Sunday morning the WNBA made it official that A’ja was the unanimous MVP — with Wilson getting the call while with the team on Saturday night.

The moment ✨ “I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me. I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all. We’ve been through the ringer – and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have… pic.twitter.com/NOnm0BP4yr — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 22, 2024

Much like her speech after hitting the 1,000-point mark, Wilson shifted attention in the room to her teammates and made sure they knew how much she appreciated them. It is Wilson’s third MVP award, as she has won it every other year since 2020 — 2020, 2022, and now 2024. As for the voting, Wilson won with all 67 first place votes, while Collier got 66 second place votes (and one third). Breanna Stewart finished third in voting with 52 third place votes and the lone second place vote that didn’t go to Collier. Caitlin Clark finished fourth, with 6 third place, 26 fourth place, and 22 fifth place votes, followed by Alyssa Thomas rounding out the top-5.