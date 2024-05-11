A’ja Wilson’s Nike Signature Shoe, The A’One, Will Debut In 2025

When Caitlin Clark signed her massive sneaker contract with Nike earlier this year, which included the announcement of a signature shoe, many wondered if the rookie sensation had jumped some other top stars in line for their own sneaker.

The biggest name among them was A’ja Wilson, as the Aces star has a strong argument for being the best women’s basketball player on the planet, leading Vegas to back-to-back titles. There was some backlash that Clark was getting a shoe before Wilson, but that appears to have simply been a matter of announcement timing.

On Saturday, Nike and Wilson announced the 2025 release of the A’One, and dropped some images of Wilson working with Nike’s design team over the last year on the sneaker (helping show this wasn’t simply a response to the outcry but in the works long before Clark signed her pro deal).

They also cleverly titled the campaign Of Course I Have A Shoe, even launching a website for it.

The answer to the question 💅🤭 pic.twitter.com/WgXSDMmbwE — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) May 11, 2024

We will have to wait a bit for full details and images on Wilson’s sneaker, but one would expect it to be another low top model. How they differentiate it from the other signatures will be interesting, but given A’ja’s unique style there should be plenty of ways for them to create something that stands out. The importance of Wilson getting a shoe is significant, as she will be the first Black WNBA player with a signature shoe since 2010.