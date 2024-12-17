A’ja Wilson has quickly become one of the most decorated and dominant women’s basketball players in history, as the Aces star won her third WNBA MVP award in 2024. With a ROY, two WNBA titles, a WNBA Finals MVP, five All-WNBA selections, and four All-Defense selections, Wilson has already put together a resume that rivals some of the all-time greats.

In 2025, she’ll check off one of the final boxes on the basketball superstar to-do list when her first signature sneaker releases with Nike, as the A’One will drop sometime next year. In case there was any doubt about Nike’s investment in Wilson even after giving her a shoe, ESPN’s Shams Charania brought word that the Aces star is signing a 6-year contract extension with the sneaker giant that will be one of the largest in women’s basketball history.

There was not a world where Nike would give her a signature shoe without locking her up long-term, so this isn’t a surprising announcement, but the years and money are the story. A year ago, Caitlin Clark set the market for a WNBA star’s sneaker deal with a reported 8-year, $28 million deal with Nike. With Charania using the phrase “one of the richest shoe deals for a women’s basketball player” it seems fair to guess it will be a similar deal in terms of average annual value. That would put a 6-year contract in the ballpark of $20 million, which is a deal that Wilson has more than earned.