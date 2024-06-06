Amid All The Noise, A’ja Wilson Continues To Dominate In Historic Ways

The WNBA has blown up this summer, with more coverage on a national scale from major networks than ever before. With that has come an awful lot of noise, and not all of it has been good. Caitlin Clark has been at the center of much of the discussion, as the top overall pick out of Iowa has appeal well beyond the longtime diehards of the women’s game.

The challenge for the league is capitalizing on that attention, particularly as Clark goes through the typical ups and downs of a rookie. There’s been plenty of talk of her fellow rookies, namely Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, but as is typically the case, it’s the teams led by veteran stars that are dominating the standings at the moment, demanding the attention and respect of the growing audience.

The Connecticut Sun have become the sixth team to start a season 9-0, with Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner leading the charge to the top of the East. The New York Liberty, helped by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, remain a top contender after a run to the Finals a year ago. In the West, Napheesa Collier is putting up preposterous numbers to lead the Minnesota Lynx to the top spot early on, but seated behind them are the reigning back-to-back champions in the Las Vegas Aces.

It’s not often the team chasing a three-peat with the reigning two-time MVP aren’t the lead story, but some of that is simply because the Aces haven’t played much basketball this season. While Clark and the Fever played an astounding 11 games in the first 20 days of the season, Las Vegas had played six going into Wednesday night’s Commissioner’s Cup clash with the Dallas Wings.

In that game, A’ja Wilson offered a reminder that, even with all the chatter elsewhere, she is still the dominant force in the WNBA. Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to reach 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals in a game, as she piled up a 36/12/6 line in those categories in a 95-81 win in Dallas — playing the second half with a busted nose she got on a no-call late in the first half.

A'ja Wilson not only led her team to victory but made history, becoming the first player in league history to achieve this massive stat line: 36 PTS

14 REB

6 STL

😳#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/Xf2uA4vJYp — WNBA (@WNBA) June 6, 2024

Wilson’s performance was indicative of her season to this point, as she’s averaging an outrageous 27.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game through seven appearances this season. The Aces are 5-2 to start their three-peat campaign, and while it hasn’t been perfect (and they certainly miss the presence of Chelsea Gray), they have shown the extra gear they possess that few, if any, other teams in the league have.

That gear exists largely because of Wilson, who is the best player on the floor night in and night out. The Aces are far from a one-woman show, with Jackie Young continuing her ascent as a star and Kelsey Plum capable of a big game at any time, but Wilson’s steadiness and dominance on both ends is something truly spectacular to behold.