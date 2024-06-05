On May 24, the Los Angeles Sparks’ game against the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena in LA was billed as the first-ever matchup between the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, respectively. I covered the game for Dime — a 78-73 Fever win — and observed Brink bring a group of 11-year-old girls to frantic, all-consuming glee with a simple wave from the bench during pregame warmups. Three of the girls wore No. 22 Clark jerseys, but Brink’s acknowledgement held just as much weight. “I remember that!” Brink said over the phone 10 days later. “[My teammates and I] were laughing because we were like, ‘What? You like me? You’re wearing Caitlin’s jersey.” There is so much to like about Brink. The reigning Pac-12 Women’s Player Of The Year and Defensive Player Of The Year out of Stanford is averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals. Brink is behind only Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor (3.0) and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson (2.8) in blocks per game, and she’s just eight games into what should be an impressive, lasting WNBA career. Speaking with Dime, Brink dispelled mounting false narratives about the W, recalled how she made Diana Taurasi laugh during a game, shared her favorite piece of advice she’s received from Lisa Leslie, and more. What is the most tired narrative around women’s sports? Oh, that’s a great question. The most tired narrative is that the vets are against the rookies — this old-school versus new-school narrative — and the narrative that the rookies need to be perfect. I feel like Caitlin Clark has that the worst right now, but even I get that. She had three points the other night [against New York on June 2]. I had three points the other night [against Indiana on May 28]. We’re expected to be perfect. We were drafted to high-drafting teams coming off of losing seasons, which is fine. It’s a learning process. But people expect us to be perfect, and it’s freaking exhausting. I feel like we learn how to tune it out, but still, it’s unrealistic, and it kind of just shows that people don’t know basketball. What has been the most exhausting adjustment between college and the W? I would say the mental fatigue. Curt Miller is an amazing coach, but his coaching style is completely different than [former Stanford head coach] Tara’s [VanDerveer]. It’s been great, honestly, for me to learn different things, but he just runs a completely different offense, so it’s relearning everything. And then, traveling cross-country, but I can’t even complain because now we have charter flights, so I’m very excited. It’s still an adjustment to travel across the country and be expected to get good sleep and be ready to perform every day. Back-to-back, even, sometimes. What was your “Welcome to the W” moment? I think my first “Welcome to the W” moment was just having to guard Tina Charles. She’s just so dominant, and honestly, her jump hook middle is unguardable. Before, in college, I was kind of just able to block anybody, I guess. But now, I’m going against the best of the best.

You mentioned the season-opener against Atlanta and Tina on Podcast P With Paul George and how she treated you during the game. She was so nice! I remember, before the game, she was hugging Kia Nurse. I went up behind them and hugged them, and I was like, ‘Tina, you’re about to hand me my ass.’ She was laughing, like, ‘No!’ She ended up having a great game. It was a close game. I did pretty well, but she still was just so hard for me to guard. There were points throughout the game where I didn’t [know what to do]. The jump balls are new for me because in college, it was just a possession change, so she was telling me where to go. It was funny. Which Sparks veteran’s shoulder have you leaned on the most so far? Definitely Dearica Hamby. She’s like my mom out there. She is a mom to her own two kids, so I feel bad that she has another in me, but she’s just the kindest. A really great leader and very steady for us. Has there been one moment in particular in the whirlwind of the past month where you’ve been like, I’m a professional basketball player, but I need my mom right now? No, like, literally every single day. Even today. [Laughs] I had to be up at 3 a.m. this morning — which is great because we end early today, so I’m not complaining — but it’s just a lot. You have to adjust to a lot. So, she’s actually flying in tonight because I have another shoot tomorrow and a game the next day. She’s been there throughout it all. My dad, too. They both moved me into my apartment. I don’t know what I’d do without them. You collected the infinity stone of making Kawhi Leonard laugh. Who is the WNBA player, past or present, you’d be most proud to make laugh? I’ve already made Diana Taurasi laugh, so maybe that counts? Maybe Jonquel Jones. She also scares me, but in a good way because there’s a lot of respect. I’m pretty goofy, so I’m sure I’ll make someone laugh. What broke Diana? Just yesterday, [during the Sparks’ 87-68 loss in Phoenix], we were at the free throw line, and she came up to me, and she was like, ‘You’re gonna be dealing with this sh*t for another 20 years.’ And I looked at her and was like, ‘I feel like I’m gonna get cut next year if I keep playing this way.’ So, we both were laughing. She’s really great. And, like I said before, the narrative that the veterans are not supporting us could not be further from the truth because she is literally one of my favorite people. It’s just annoying.