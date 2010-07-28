Al Jefferson: “I go from being in a Toyota to a Bentley”

Forget diplomacy. Al Jefferson has been letting the world know he’s happier to get out of Minnesota than Mel Gibson would be to get out of the Apollo Theater.

A couple weeks after he said, “The basketball gods were thinking about me” when he was traded to the Utah Jazz, Jefferson again big-upped his new team while simultaneously throwing his old team under the bus.

“Some people didn’t even know they had a team,” Jefferson told Yahoo!, referring to the Timberwolves. “Everyone knows the Utah Jazz. I go from being in a Toyota to a Bentley. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Then he may have went a little too far.

“One reason I came to Utah is so me and Deron (Williams) could grow old together and win a championship,” Jefferson said. “No disrespect (to Stockton and Malone) … I hope we are better and we win a championship.”

