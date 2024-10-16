Right before Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, the league announced which 10 players would earn All-WNBA nods for their performance this year. The teams were headlined by A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, both of whom were named unanimous First-Team selections by voters.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart narrowly missed out on a unanimous nod — she earned two Second-Team votes — while Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Sun standout Alyssa Thomas rounded out the First-Team. While there was a big of a gap between the final First-Team selection (Thomas) and the Second-Team, Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty was the top finisher on the Second-Team squad. Here’s how the whole thing breaks down, via the league:

The teams feature four players who are currently participating in the WNBA Finals. Collier is the only player from the Lynx to make it, while Stewart and Ionescu are joined by Jonquel Jones as the Liberty’s representatives. Currently, the best-of-5 series is tied at one game each after the Lynx stunned the Liberty to pick up an overtime victory in Game 1 and New York bounced back with a win in Game 2. Now, things will shift to Minnesota, with Game 3 tipping off on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.