Allen Iverson Could Be A Free Agent By Wednesday

Now I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it could. As much as myself, Pat and other Sixers fans have loved seeing Allen Iverson back in Philly, the harsh world of reality could put the 34-year-old veteran back in the unemployment line by this Wednesday. I wish it wasn’t so.

When Iverson signed his prorated contract with the Sixers, it was a partially guaranteed deal. And based on when he signed on the dotted line, his deal will become guaranteed this Sunday (Jan. 10). Because D-Day falls on a Sunday, the date has actually been moved to this Wednesday (Jan. 8), with the Sixers needing to waive Iverson 48-hours before.

Now don’t get me wrong – despite the votes – Iverson isn’t putting up All-Star numbers since his arrival. In the nine games that he’s played back in Philly, the Answer is putting up a respectable 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, playing 33.2 minutes a night.

“Nothing is etched in stone,” Eddie Jordan said of retaining Iverson to the Philadelphia Inquirer last night. “But I think it’s going to happen.”

If you ask me, that’s not the type of ringing endorsement I want from my coach. I think it’s going to happen? That’s what you tell your friends when they ask if you’re gonna get some on the first date. Sure Iverson has started all nine games that he’s played, but then again, Lou Williams was out. Last night they started in the backcourt together, but who knows what the future will entail.

What do you think? Will the Sixers waive Iverson, or will they keep him for at least the rest of the season?

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

