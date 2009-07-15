Allen Iverson in Memphis? “Don’t Hold Your Breath.”

Today’s Memphis Commercial Appeal ask a Grizzlies “insider” about the chances of Allen Iverson signing with the club.
His answer? “Don’t hold your breath.”
From the article:
The Clippers are prepared to offer Iverson a one-year deal for their midlevel exception of $5.8 million if he agrees to come off the bench.
Where do the Grizzlies stand with this latest development?
A team insider responded with “don’t hold your breath” when asked if Iverson would eventually join the Griz.
The pessimism fits with what Griz owner Michael Heisley said earlier this week when he implied that Memphis is likely a last-resort option for Iverson. Heisley predicted that Iverson would go to Miami, another team along with Charlotte that’s reportedly interested in signing Iverson.
While Austin Burton and I both think it’s absurd that Allen is supposed to be cool coming off the bench for some of the absolute worst teams in the NBA behind clearly inferior players, I do think that the Grizzlies, basketball-wise at least, might be the best spot for Allen to prove that he can still get it done at a high level with a young up-and-coming team.
Read the article HERE.
IVO is WASTED UP!!!!! He needs to take what ever he can get and just be glad his old a%$ is still in the league. He’s a cancer to your organization and I hope he doesn’t go to Memphis and contaminate a promising organization!!!
WOW.. what a hater. This DUDE is still Legit,
Yea he messed up last year, but he can still ball. I HOPE he goes to the Clipps and tears it up with BD
im praying he doesnt go to my clippers
wow. can AI really be that ostracized? was he really that much of a cancer in denver? (i dont include detroit bc that situation was, imo, was out of AI’s control)
Everyone CALM DOWN!
Baron and A.I in the Back court together would be SICK!!
so lets do this…
I agree.. Mike Curry deserved to get fired after benching iverson & Rip..
BENCH STUCKEY, you dumb mothA F#Ck@!!
40% aint balling, it’s gunning.
No where, I repeat no where should A.I. be coming off the bench. You don’t put 20 something points coming off any bench.
If anything the coaches have a to find a way to use dude in a starting roll and make it work. In understanding the type of player A.I. is, you can’t go asking him to change his style all that much, you have to have his as your core player and then get and build players around him to fit his style.
In no way, no where should A.I. be coming off the bench.
LINE UP:
Baron Davis
A.I/Eric Gordon
Al Thornton/ Novak
Blake Griff
Camby/Kaman
he wont come off the bench, they will just ask if he has a problem with it
lmao. 20 pt scorer at a 40% clip. That is the definition of hurting your team. I would rather have the 12th man on the bench get 20 pts than this ballhog.
Iverson was bacically everyones favourite player at one point. he is getting older and is obviously not going to be the player he was when he got MVP, but that does not mean he deserves all this hate. Everyone of you has been on the bandwagon previously so show some respect.
Fuck u haters! i hope u go back and read what others have to say about the dumb shit u write. a cancer? dude is HOF, so fuck every single one of ya’all dumb shits, go ass-fuck ur mothers, u cock sucking playa hating mark-ass bitches!
keep him away from OJ and them- PLEASE
its not a case of hopping off the bandwagon its just that people are seeing him for what he is right now. If you stasrt himon your team you are probably gonna alienate the rest of the team
I’m surprised MJ won’t take a flyer on A.I. in Charlotte…
A.I. is a good player. Everyone at some point liked him, and assuming everybody was on the wagon back then. Now that he got older he shouldnt try to do what he’s been doing in philly and that was carry the load. I think he should adjust his game accordingly to what ever situation he’s placed in. Even if it requires him to COME OFF THE BENCH.
Tell me what gaurd out there in the NBA 2day that can beat him one-on-one
let alone stick him at the age 34 right now shall he go to the bench for that can beat him in practice or the Game which one i’m waiting?
HATER’S
Ya’ll HATER’S 4got he play on the And1 Team