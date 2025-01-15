Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors aren’t having the kind of season they hoped for — especially after their red-hot start — but even as they’ve slid down into a fight for a Play-In berth, Curry continues to climb some of the NBA’s all-time lists.

On Monday night in a loss to the Raptors, Curry moved ahead of Allen Iverson for 28th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with 24,371 career points. Next up on the list are Ray Allen (who Curry already took over for as the NBA’s all-time three-point leader), Patrick Ewing, and Jerry West for him to crack the top 25. However, moving past Iverson in scoring is a monumental achievement and one the Sixers legend made sure to celebrate, as he posted to Instagram to congratulate Curry on the milestone, noting that the Warriors star is “my favorite player.”

“Congrats to my lil bro @StephenCurry30! It’s been amazing to see you rewrite the game. Respect to the greatest shooter to ever do it! Well Deserved! #MyFavoritePlayer”

Iverson isn’t the only NBA legend to have Curry at the top of his favorite players list, as Curry’s game has won over some of the biggest stars of the past (including the chairman of the Big Man Alliance, Shaquille O’Neal). As for the grace Iverson shows in being passed on the all-time scoring list, it shouldn’t come as any surprise given the way he’s showed love and support to the next generation of NBA stars ever since his retirement. While some former players have a tendency to criticize the current game and do the “back in my day” routine, Iverson has been consistent in celebrating the guys that followed him.