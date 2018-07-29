Allie Quigley Won Back-To-Back WNBA Three-Point Contest Titles With This Stunning Performance

07.29.18 2 hours ago

WNBA on Twitter

The WNBA’s All-Star festivities are headed to Las Vegas next year, but this year’s event featured an impressive hot streak of its own. Allie Quigley was the defending champion of the 3-point shooting contest in the league’s annual showcase, and she blew away the competition in the final round to take home the championship for the second straight time.

It wasn’t easy, though. Quigley, a guard for the Chicago Sky, was competing against Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride in the finals of the event, which took place at halftime of the All-Star Game in Minnesota on Saturday. In the finals, Quigley managed to hit 18 points, but McBride mustered the same score, sending the event into overtime on the last shot right at the buzzer.

This is where Quigley took off, though. She took down an entire moneyball rack and hit an unreal 29 points for the event, more than any WNBA or NBA player ever has in the finals.

