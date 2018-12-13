The Knicks Are Rewarding Rookie Allonzo Trier With A New Two-Year Contract

12.13.18 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Given the injury-related absence of Kristaps Porzingis, it comes as no surprise that the New York Knicks are off to a rough start this season. However, there have been bright spots for David Fizdale’s team, and one of them is being rewarded in a big way for his efforts.

Rookie guard Allonzo Trier, who has been operating on a two-way contract after going undrafted from Arizona in 2018, is reportedly inking a two-year contract in New York. As Shams Charania of Stadium notes, the Knicks were already at roster capacity with 15 contracts, meaning that a move had to made, and Ron Baker was reportedly the casualty in this instance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSAllonzo TrierNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP