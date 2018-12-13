Getty Image

Given the injury-related absence of Kristaps Porzingis, it comes as no surprise that the New York Knicks are off to a rough start this season. However, there have been bright spots for David Fizdale’s team, and one of them is being rewarded in a big way for his efforts.

Rookie guard Allonzo Trier, who has been operating on a two-way contract after going undrafted from Arizona in 2018, is reportedly inking a two-year contract in New York. As Shams Charania of Stadium notes, the Knicks were already at roster capacity with 15 contracts, meaning that a move had to made, and Ron Baker was reportedly the casualty in this instance.