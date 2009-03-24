(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/24/2009

The injuries are just racking up right now. Caron Butler and Devin Harris are out for the week, Rip and Sheed are now out longer than expected, JO is out with a hip injury, and Larry Hughes has gone from fantasy hero to being day to day with a toe injury. That’s a lot of stats in week where many of you are probably in the playoffs. All that being said, the injuries are opening the door for some stats from some unlikely directions. Let’s check out who actually IS playing right now…
Kenyon Martin â€“ I was shocked to see K-Mart play 35 minutes last night. Kenyon continues to play well when healthy and looked great last night with 18 and 9. Watch the next few games before you put him in your lineup for next week. If the minutes can stay around the 30 marker he may be a surprise playoff starter.
Flip Murray â€“ Flip has actually had a terrific season and even though he’s had streaks of consistencies, he hasn’t been a mainstay on too many 12 team rosters. Last night Flip did it again going for 30 and 5. You could do a lot worse as a fourth guard.
Marcus Camby â€“ I know the 18 board nights haven’t happened in a while but owners should be fired up about a 6 block night from Camby. One more big block night and that category is yours.
Andrea Bargnani â€“ Don’t cut him. Bargnani is questionable for tomorrow night and looks like he’ll be good to go for next Monday’s lineups.
Joakim Noah â€“ Way to start off a five game week! 9 points, 12 boards, and 4 blocks. Big win for Noah owners.
Courtney Lee â€“ Shhhhhhhh… He does little else other than score, but that is 4 games straight in double digits. He might be an intriguing injury pick up if you’re in a jam.
Grant Hill â€“ Another five game standout, Grant went off for 23 points, 10 boards, 5 dimes, and 2 steals. The midrange game was in full effect and Grant should put up some solid numbers this week.
Matt Barnes â€“ Ouch. At least he has 4 games left this week though.
thabo, eric gordon, stuckey or sessions for noah?
Doc,
Should I drop Rodney Carney for Anthony Parker? Both are getting decent minutes, but I feel Anthony Parker will do more for me…
Hey Doc,
I currently have a couple of spots that i am not sure about going into the playoffs.
The 2 guys i am not sure about are:
Aaron Brooks
Wilson Chandler
Players on waivers i am considering
Ariza
Bynum
B Wright
Singleton
Who should i move?
Cheers,
Scott – email aron at dimemag.com
kg fan – Thabo.
SJ – toss up but i tend to agree with you.
BrickLayer – nobody worth picking up at the second.
I knew Flip would finally get some love from the doc this season.
Flip is a one-on-one scoring machine (I was commenting the other night at a game that he would be an absolute beast in a 3 on 3 competition) and with Marvin out for the Hawks, it is a given Flip will easily hit double figures scoring each game–behind JJ he is the Hawks’ most potent, consistent weapon. I pretty much wish he would shoot every time. (Although his career high in assists is probably like 5.)
Is it time to waive KG? He is taking up a roster spot for the playoff run that could be used on someone who is actually playing. Thanks.