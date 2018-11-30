Getty Image

Andre Roberson is one of the NBA’s top defenders. The Oklahoma City Thunder, a defensive-minded team, are just better when he’s on the floor. Unfortunately for them, Roberson has yet to see any time this season while he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon that occurred last year. The hope was that Roberson would be able to return early during the 2018-19 campaign, but a setback before the season began put an additional two months of recovery time on the table for him.

Unfortunately, it looks like Roberson is dealing with yet another setback. The Thunder wing felt something happen during a workout on Thursday, and an MRI revealed a small fracture in his knee. The recovery time from this latest injury is up in the air, but he’s slated to meet with doctors in six weeks.