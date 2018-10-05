Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2018-19 season with high expectations, especially on the heels of Paul George’s decision to remain with the franchise moving forward. While things weren’t always rosy last season, the Thunder enjoyed flashes of brilliance and, with the trio of George, Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams in the fold, it is easy to be optimistic.

However, Oklahoma City suffered a significant loss on Thursday evening, with the team indicating that defensive ace Andre Roberson will miss at least two additional months as a result of a setback in his injury rehab.

Andre Roberson had a setback in his recovery, per a Thunder spokesperson. The initial injury is said to be healing well, but he had an irritation from a suture that was creating discomfort that he couldn’t play through. He will be re-evaluated in two months. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 5, 2018

A Thunder spokesperson informed media Thursday night that Andre Roberson had a setback in his rehabilitation from left patellar knee surgery. He will be re-evaluated in two months. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 5, 2018

Earlier in August, Roberson expressed reserved optimism about his return, while still indicating that he would not be ready for the start of the regular season. Still, the presence of a setback of any kind of an injury as serious as a ruptured patella tendon is disturbing enough for the Thunder to insert additional space in his return timeline.

It is important to note that the two-month timeline is only for re-evaluation and, as such, it seems unlikely that Roberson would be fully ready to go at that point. In the grand scheme, his long-term health and ability to help the Thunder in the postseason is more important than availability in October and November, but Oklahoma City will have to adjust to even more time without its defensive anchor on the wing.