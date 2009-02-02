Andrew Bynum out 8-12 weeks

The Lakers have announced that Andrew Bynum will have to miss 8-12 weeks with an MCL tear in his right knee. Bynum got hurt in Saturday’s game at Memphis after Kobe fell into his knee under the basket.
“It changes our team, and the rhythm that we’re playing with,” (Kobe) Bryant said at the shootaround. “Obviously we found a great rhythm there with him in the lineup, particularly the last week or so. So we’re going to have to make some adjustments.”
Bryant insisted the Lakers could still win a title without Bynum.
“There are teams that lost in the finals that go back and win the next year,” he said. “I think having Andrew in the lineup makes us a dominant team. With him out of the lineup, we’re still a great team. You put him in the mix, it takes us to another level.”
Source: ESPN.com
SOB, Damn, we need to trade for a center. Maybe we could get Kaman or Pryzbilla
thats really messed up, i feel bad for bynum, he was really improving! i know he is pissed!
No way the Blazers give up Przybilla, especially to L.A. He’s too valuable to them as Oden’s safety net.
Deja Vu anyone? We’ll have Lakers fans with the “wait til Bynum comes back for the playoffs” schpeel, up until the time that we realize that Bynum aint coming back. Then we’ll have to subject ourselves to the “If we had Bynum we woulda won the chip!” schpeel.
Unless the Lakers make a move to shore up the front court. The West had just come up for grabs…and you know the Spurs are just sitting there licking their collective chops.
if he gets back in 8 weeks, he could be in decent form for the playoffs. 12 weeks would mean he couldn’t do much there. and thats what you can expect. he doens’t look like a quick healer…
the Laker fans can start now with their “we would have won the ’09 chip if we had Bynum” talk, cause right now the title is the Spurs to take.
…and another reason not to lock up a guy for max money until he proves he is durable.
AB– Stranger things have happened… (you are right about the safety net) LA got Gasol for a bag of lays and Clippers can’t manage a paper bag so maybe we could get Kaman for Vlad and Luke… Or maybe Josh Powell will step up and be the unsung hero
I still think we can win w/o Bynum, I will make no excuses if they don’t win
The Grizzlies weren’t trying to win, though. Portland is. It’s more realistic that the Clippers make a move. But when is Kaman supposed to be healthy?
yeah, there’s no way przybilla gets traded to the lakers.
as a lakers fan and an AB fantasy owner…
FUCK!
FUCK!
FUCK!
WHAT THE FUCK? YOU CAN’T KEEP YOUR KNEES WORKING PAST FUCKING JANUARY? WHAT THE FUCK, GRIZZLIES GAMES IN JANUARY? WHY DO YOU HATE ME!
well shit…
at least he doesn’t have a history of recovering slowl-oh. shit. my only hope is that this is the wake up call for ‘Drew to start taking HGH straight to the knees every morning…
@ Haterade
They still have to be favorites. Have to be, until the Spurs can beat em in the playoffs. But the true test is coming soon. Lakers have some nasty road trips coming up. The schedule is about to come full swing in a big way.
@thats whats up: your right about the excuse, but i think its just standard to whine about it.
02 kings: hurt peja and refs
03 mavs: dirk injury
06 mavs: refs
07 suns: suspensions
08 lakers: injuries to bynum, ariza
you could probably find excuses for every season
I don’t care how modern medicine works, someone as big as Bynum is not coming back and being productive in eight weeks from a torn MCL, I’m sorry.
@ #7 – Memphis was out of the playoff chase by the time they traded Gasol. Portland is not going to make a trade to a team they could potentially meet in the playoffs. The Clippers, on the other hand…
But the Lakers would never take on Kaman’s contract and be committed to paying both him and Bynum for the next three years. They would only take back someone who is a FA after this year.
could have been worse if it was a tear, but better if it was only a sprain. as it stands, he “should” be back either 2 weeks before the season ends which is a best case scenario, after the first round (worst case scenario) or.. delayed return until after the playoffs (absolute worst case scenario).
AAAAAAUUURRRRRGGGGHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
8-12 weeks….
Hmm sounds familiar :)
Welcome back San Antonio enjoy your championship!
Yes, the schedule is going to get brutal.
AB, looks as though we can’t trade for Kaman (i don’t think you can trade for an injured player) Listed as day to day
News: Clippers head coach Mike Dunleavy hopes Kaman (foot) can return after the All-Star game, the Associated Press reports.
This dude ain’t gonna be back for the playoffs…at least not the first round. We all know he’s gonna take the full 12 weeks or more, and THEN have to get conditioned back to NBA form and THEN take a few weeks to get back to playing good ball again. Got DANG IT NOT AGAIN….WHY WHY WHY?!
Kobe’s gonna explode if he doesn’t get a ring this year. I don’t want Kobe to explode.
@14
“But the Lakers would never take on Kaman’s contract and be committed to paying both him and Bynum for the next three years. They would only take back someone who is a FA after this year”
if they traded luke and vlad why not.
Feb. 8 outta 13 games are away.
Mar. 10 outta 15 games away. The end of March, they have SEVEN away games in a row. I’ll be impressed if they stay #1 in the west. Spurs are only 5 behind right now.
maan, poor guy, he was really beginning to heat up too
Karma’s a bitch
They made it to the finals last year without him and can do the same this year. People are talking about lakers fans making excuses, but we are still as good as anyone in the league.
I don’t even know what to say…damn
this just in, after watching video replay, footage shows gerald wallace went pacman jones and paid kobe to tanya harding bynum. wwhen asked about it, kobe stated “it is what it is. if we won people would of said I only did it cuz drew. Plus now we can trade sun yue for yao straight up”
I KNOW lakers fans are hurting…and spurs fans are excited but don’t get so ahead of yourselves, theres still the suns…wait no…I mean the mavs…wait umm…hornets? i heard tmac is gettin healthy…ah dammit…ah i got it…spurs vs nuggets conference finals…jot it down.
@8
I’m remembering that when Lakers go out and the refs get ripped to sh**. I don’t want to hear anything from you.
lol, this is all kobes fault, i feel bad for bynum i really do (2 big injuries in 2 years) hopefully his career wont be like this
LOL @ kobe
@tbesT, good as anyone in the league? ask the celtics if they agree wit that before KG shines his ring wit your face and barks at you on all fours.
Yes, as good as anyone in the league. This is ’09, not ’08. If you are only looking at least year then why play the season.
So who is out there that can quickly adjust to the triangle, who’s not going to cost a ton of money, who won’t cost the Lakers too much in a trade … how about … KWAME BROWN?
… and think. if he would have got suspended like he should have been, then this would not have happened!
this does suck. hate to see any body go down with injuries. he was playing pretty solid lately.
you especially hate to see someone who has had bad knees go down with a knee injury.
Mwahaha. Down goes bynum down goes bynum.
Classy move by kobe too. Roll your eyes while your teammates writhing in pain. What a douche
@Sanpitch — Good point about the non-suspension.
@Celts Fan — In Kobe’s defense, I think the eye-roll was more of a “Oh sh*t why did this happen?” than a “Can you believe this wuss?” eye-roll.
Good point AB.
Bring in Kwame Brown. For the time being, they can start Josh Powell in order to keep the bench mob intact.
Celts Fan says:
Mwahaha. Down goes bynum down goes bynum.
Admit it, you were SCARRED
Isn’t dalembeast on the block? He might run the offense, but he could rebound and block.
**he might not run the offense
Complaining about the Lakers making excuses? Right, lets see your team miss your only shot blocker who averages 15 and 10 (I’m being conservative here, he was starting to get 20 and 15 every night), and see how that affects you. It’s not only an excuse, it’s a very valid one.
Now, whether anyone would care is another matter. Houston hasn’t been healthy in years – is it an excuse? Absolutely. Does anyone care? Not really. You lose, you become a mere footnote in history
Dalembeast makes A LOT of money, though. And I actually think the Sixers see him as a part of their foundation. What about a guy like Zaza Pachulia or Rasho Nesterovic?
karma for trying to kill g. wallace even though i feel bad.
Yeah Austin. A Pau and Zaza/Rasho front court to win the chip. That sounds about right. haha
Just throwing some names out there. Personally I’d like to see Kwame back in L.A. just for comedy’s sake.
Lets put it this way. Who’s willing to take Odom?
You find a team willing to take Odom for cap clearing considerations…you found yourself a big man.
I like the lineup with Odom in there as the starter. We still would have a very good bench. I don’t think we need to rush out and pick up some average at best center. If we are going for zaza, why not just run with Chris Mihm. He put up ten and 6 for two straight years and 3 years ago i broke it down and he was putting up closer to 12 and 9 in games he played over 25 minutes.
Lakers need JO! Give up Lamar and maybe someone like Arizia. Works for both teams if salaries match up.
Bynum ain’t ever going to be worth his contract. Only game he has ever went full beast mode in was against GS…even Mork Gorrat or wtf his name is has beasted them. Ain’t no big guy come back from two knee injuries even close to his previous state. At least Laker fans have their excuse for next year.
Karma 1 Bynum 0.
What about trading LO for Rasheed? that works, but then Rasheed would have to play the post, and he doesn’t like to, I think he would for PJ though
@40
My team is the Utah Jazz and not one player on that team has played in every game this year. Injury bug is just part of basketball.
It sucks, but you just hope someone steps up (Millsap). No excuses tho cuz every team has injuries.
I don’t think the Lakers are needing to fill his spot tho. They made it last year without him. Now if they lose Gasol, then they need to find a Nesterovic or someone.
@ AB –Just throwing some names out there. Personally I’d like to see Kwame back in L.A. just for comedy’s sake.
That’s just wrong…
@ Control are you out of you Mother F**kin Mind? JO, dude can’t stay healthy and is a shell of his former self. And Why would they trade Ariza for JO’s broke ass?