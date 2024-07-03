The WNBA is doing something fun for its upcoming All-Star Game this year. With many of the league’s top stars representing the United States at the Summer Olympic in Paris in a few weeks, the W decided to lean into the fact that a bunch of players who would get selected as All-Stars by organizing a WNBA vs. Team USA game.

The roster that the United States will bring to Paris was announced last month, but as a refresher, here’s who will represent the red, white, and blue as the team tries to win its eighth gold medal in a row:

A’ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

Brittney Griner

Alyssa Thomas

Napheesa Collier

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Jackie Young

Sabrina Ionescu

Chelsea Gray

Kahleah Copper

On Tuesday, we learned which players will go up against them. Here’s the roster for the WNBA All-Star team:

DeWanna Bonner

Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark

Allisha Gray

Dearica Hamby

Brionna Jones

Jonquel Jones

Kayla McBride

Kelsey Mitchell

Arike Ogunbowale

Nneka Ogwumike

Angel Reese

You can read more about how the voting broke down for the game right here, but six of the top-10 vote getters in the combined vote — Collier, Copper, Ionescu, Stewart, Wilson, and Young — are going to the Olympics, and will automatically suit up for Team USA during the game. Per the league, Clark and Boston finished 1-2 in the fan vote, with Wilson, Steward, and Reese rounding out the top-5.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. The game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.