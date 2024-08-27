Angel Reese is in the midst of her rookie season in the WNBA, and the former LSU star has been a standout for the Chicago Sky, helping them get in the hunt for a top-8 position and a playoff berth (currently 8th at 11-18).

Reese has been one of the league’s most talked about players, as she’s been a dominant force on the glass in her rookie year, breaking Candace Parker’s record for most consecutive double-doubles earlier this season. Off the court, she’s capitalized on her rising fame with a line of clothes and shoes with Reebok, a special merch collaboration with Reese’s, and now a podcast venture with Playmaker HQ and Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast Network.

Her new show, Unapologetically Angel, will premiere on September 5 with new episodes each Wednesday, joining the ever-growing list of athlete-hosted podcasts. Angel will be joined by co-host Maya Reese (no relation) as they talk to different guests each week about basketball and life. Both Reese and Shaq offered statements on the new podcast venture in a release.

“Already one of the most recognizable players in the WNBA, Angel is changing the game with her skills and by being true to herself,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “My goal with ‘The Big Podcast Network’ has always been to uplift fresh and diverse voices that transcend sports and nobody encapsulates that better than Angel.”

“I’m excited to launch ‘Unapologetically Angel’ in September and share my perspective on basketball, fashion, entertainment, and everything in between,” said Angel Reese. “This show will be unlike any other and each week our guests, Maya and I will have authentic and unfiltered conversations. Whether I’m sharing insights on basketball, the current trends in fashion, or the latest news in entertainment, I can’t wait for you all to come on this ride with me.”