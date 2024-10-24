angel reese
Angel Reese Will Get Her Own Signature Shoe With Reebok In 2026

In two years, there will be at least five WNBA stars with their own signature sneaker, as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have their own sneakers with Puma and Nike, and A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark have their own signatures coming with the Swoosh as well in 2025. Joining those four in 2026 will be Angel Reese, as the rookie sensation for the Chicago Sky re-signed with Reebok on a new deal that will bring her own signature hoops sneaker to the market in two years.

Reese has already come out with her own off-court apparel and sneaker designs for Reebok, but will now add a signature hoops shoe. The promo images for the announcement blur out the shoe, as we’ll have to wait until closer to launch for an official first look at Reese’s signature shoe.

Reese broke the news on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, as she talked with Shaq (who is the president of Reebok basketball) about her shoe and the process they’re in of bringing it to life.

Reebok has been steadily building back its basketball business of late, with Reese as a centerpiece and adding some young players on the men’s side earlier this month with Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, G League prospect Dink Pate, and 5-star high school prospect Nate Ament.

